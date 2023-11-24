'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Grab a Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 at 76% off during Black Friday 2023
Get ready to upgrade your work setup significantly with a new powerhouse of a Lenovo ThinkPad for only $629. Lenovo is holding a Black Friday sale and offering some great discounts on many devices, but the outstanding 76% discount, down from $2,688 has caught our eyes (and maybe our wallets).
This ThinkPad comes ready to go with you anywhere your work takes you, from across the country to a work conference to across the street to your favorite coffee shop; the long-lasting battery can handle it all.
The ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 packs 16GB of RAM, 512GB of Gen 4 PCIe SSD storage in a sleek 14-inch computer, and features AMD Ryzen 5000 PRO Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon graphics. The full HD display is also a touchscreen for easy and intuitive navigation, though the oversized trackpad may mean you never even use the touchscreen feature.
The included Windows 11 Pro makes for a seamless workday with little connectivity interruptions, especially with WiFi 6E an optional 4G LTE WWAN. Your video conferences will also level up with an optional full HD RGB webcam, a Dolby Audio Speaker system, and Dolby Voice, which uses AI technology for noise suppression.
On the ports side, the ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 has a microSD card reader, USB, RJ45 Ethernet, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.