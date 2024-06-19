Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $70 off right now

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Whether you picked up Samsung's new Galaxy S24, its foldable Z Fold 5, or its flippable Z Flip 5, we have a phone accessory recommendation for you. It's the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. They're comfortable to wear with active noise cancellation that works well, and they just so happen to be on sale right now. The Buds 2 Pro are $60 off the list price of $230, so you can snatch them up for $160 for a limited time.

The Buds 2 Pro is an ideal pair of earbuds for people already within the Samsung ecosystem, Jason Cipriani writes in his review. The Buds 2 Pro come in three colors (black, white, and lilac), offer ANC and transparency modes, and quick pairing. Those aforementioned features, according to Cipriani, rival that of the AirPods Pro or Pixel Buds Pro. The earbuds also come with 360-degree audio2, which is Samsung's version of spatial audio, and 360-degree audio3 for improved audio recording. The buds also boast voice detection, a handy feature that pauses your music once you begin a conversation and resumes it once it's ended.

It's a particularly exciting time for the Buds 2 Pro, because Samsung has some helpful new AI features coming to this model's software. Galaxy AI features, like Live Translation, are coming to the Buds 2 Pro. You can make a phone call with a friend who speaks another language and get a real time translation through this new feature on the earbuds.

Cipriani mentioned in his review that they're the ideal travel companion. Cipriani took two cross-country flights while using the Buds 2 Pro, and he said that they're "the most comfortable wireless earbuds" he's worn yet. "I've been able to wear them for several hours nonstop without having to take a break because my ears are sore or feel uncomfortable," Cipriani writes. He also touts the "fantastic" sound of the earbuds and how effective the ANC is.

Note that the purported 5-hour battery life (with ANC on, 8-hours with ANC off) isn't as competitive as other earbuds. When Cipriani wore them at home and could charge them throughout the day, the battery life performed swimmingly. But without a charger on one of his flights, he only got three hours out of the buds with ANC on before they died on him.

"Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are without a doubt the most comfortable wireless earbuds I've ever worn. I can, and did, wear them for several hours without ever feeling any discomfort or as if they were going to fall out any moment," Cipriani writes. If you're a newly converted Samsung phone user, or are a veteran who is looking for a new pair of Samsung earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the earbuds you should buy. And it always helps when they're discounted, like these are, at $160 on Amazon right now.

