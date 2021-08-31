Grace Hopper conference celebrates women in tech

There are new conferences emerging that are focused on growing the number of women in tech but the oldest and largest conference began in 1994 established by the non-profit organization AnitaB.org: Grace Hopper Celebrates -- and this flagship conference returns September 27 and runs until October 1.

With 21 keynotes and over 240 speakers at more than 100 sessions. the virtual conference will likely be the largest women in tech conferences this year.

Keynotes will be presented by successful female C-suite executives such as Deb Liu, CEO of Ancestry, Diane Jurgens CIO of The Walt Disney Group, and journalist Kara Swisher from the New York Times.

Last year was also a virtual conference and it attracted record number with 30,000 virtual attendees in 115 countries -- a 34% increase from 2019.

The conference theme for 2021 is #DareTo with the goal to empower women and minority technologists, such as LGBTQ. The 2021 Abie Awards will be celebrated -- five distinguished women chosen for their achievements.

The AnitaB.org organization has more than 22,000 members. The conference remembers the legacy of Admiral Grace Murray Hopper -- co-creator of the first software compiler and one of the first "women in tech".