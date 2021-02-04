HCL and Airbus sign five-year digital workplace service deal

HCL has won a five-year digital workplace services deal with Airbus that will see the Indian tech giant assist the latter with modernising its workplace to benefit employees globally.

Under the deal, using its Fluid Workplace model, HCL will simplify Airbus' existing IT processes while reducing delivery costs and enhancing the user experience and service quality for employees.

According to HCL, Airbus selected the company as the preferred partner as "it was able to offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market".

"We're delighted to be working with Airbus as a key strategic partner in its digital workplace transformation journey," HCL executive vice president for UK&I, France, and Benelux Sandeep Saxena said.

"The combination of HCL's scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of IT and OT landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences."

Last year, HCL scored a multi-year partnership with Cricket Australia. Under the deal, HCL is responsible for Cricket Australia's various sites -- such as cricket.com.au, bigbash.com.au, and community cricket hub MyCricket -- as well as the organisation's live app.

HCL previously picked up a number of IBM software products for $1.8 billion, including Notes and Domino; Connections; on-premises versions of Portal, Commerce, and Unica; BigFix; and Appscan.

"The products that we are acquiring are in large growing market areas like security, marketing, and commerce, which are strategic segments for HCL," president and CEO of HCL Technologies C Vijayakumar said at the time.

"Many of these products are well regarded by clients and positioned in the top quadrant by industry analysts."

In October 2017, IBM and HCL entered into an arrangement that saw the latter become responsible for the development of Domino products.

Related Coverage

Pandemic ushers in the next big wave of IT outsourcing

Desperate to both service proactive customers who are at stuck home and attract new ones, IT services companies have finally embraced the world of digital solutions.

Outsourcing in the 2020s: cloud and Covid shake up contracting

Outsourcing in 2021 and beyond: more granular, more flexible, of shorter duration. In other words, made for the digital era. Cloud and automation 'now effectively table stakes for all transformations,'

A CEO declared working from home was the future. The resistance was aggressive

Not everyone looks forward to working from home in some idyllic location, far away from the city crowds.

The rise of the digital workplace and the new future of work: Experts weigh in (TechRepublic)

The ways workers are getting their jobs done continues to evolve in parallel with technology and company culture. Read some insights from industry experts as to what to expect and how to prepare for the future.