Here are the best tech deals on eBay's site-wide coupon sale

If you've been looking at getting something on eBay, now is the time to make that purchase.

eBay is holding a site-wide sale on Sept. 27 until 9pm EST/6pm PST. During this extravaganza, you can save 15 percent on most orders over $25 when the promo code PICKSOON is applied during checkout. (Go here for more information about redeeming promo codes on eBay).

There are a couple catches: You need to checkout with PayPal to lock-in the deal, and you can only get a maximum $100 discount. Still, this is a great way to save on devices for your business or work. Here are some of the more interesting deals ZDNet has spotted so far:

Best tech deals on eBay

(Image: Screenshot by Élyse Betters-Picaro)

Yale's Assure HomeKit Deadbolt

Best Buy's official eBay storefront is offering the Yale Assure HomeKit Smart Lock for $144.49 with the promo code PICKSOON. That's a 30-percent discount when compared to the same offering on Amazon. This HomeKit-enabeld deadbolt will allow you to control the front door of your home office or business with your iPhone and with Siri voice commands.

Surface Pro with Signature Type Cover, Pen, and Office

The eBay Daily Deals section has a Microsoft Surface Pro i5/8GB/128GB bundle that includes a Signature Platinum Type Cover, Platinum Surface Pen, and one year of Office 365 for $779 with the promo code PICKSOON. The value of this bundle is regularly $1,250 at retailers, including Best Buy, and it's one of the best deals we've seen on the Surface Pro. If you've been looking to outfit your home office or business with a new Windows 10 machine, this is a solid deal. See our review of the hybrid here if you'd like to learn more.

Nanoleaf's HomeKit-enabled Aurora lights

This is another deal from Best Buy's official eBay storefront. It is offering the Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm starter kit for $195.49 with the promo code PICKSOON. That's a $35 discount. You can also add on the three-panel expansion kit for $51. While these aren't absolutely necessary, they are gorgeous and will certainly add flair to your remote workspace.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB/unlocked)

ZDNet has consistently ranked the Samsung Galaxy S9 as one of our go-to phones for not only work but also life in general. It's just that good. Now, you can save on it via eBay's site-wide 15-percent off sale with the promo code PICKSOON. That brings the price down to $501, a nearly $90 savings. See our review of the phone here if you'd like to learn more.

Samsung Gear S3 Classic (LTE) smartwatch

Most people love to wear a smartwatch while at work, because it means they can use their phone less but still stay connected and get things done. The Gear S3 is an ideal option for that. Between its circular design with rotating bezel for navigating the interface, to Samsung Pay built into the watch, and compatibility with nearly all Android devices, there's a lot to like. And with the promo code PICKSOON on eBay, you can get it for just $152. That's nearly $30 off.

Apple AirPods

Wireless earbuds are all the rage right now. And AirPods are among the most popular option. You've likely seen them everywhere: On the train to work, on your coworker's desk, and in your boss' ears. If you've been tempted to buy them for yourself, you can get them at a $35 discount on eBay with the promo code PICKSOON. They're just $126 until the sale ends. See our review of the AirPods here if you'd like to learn more.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + LTE)

Looking for a smartwatch but don't want to take advantage of the Gear S3 Classic deal above? Well, you'll be glad to know Apple's last-generation Apple Watch is also on sale on eBay with the promo code PICKSOON. It's $212, down from $250. Although this model doesn't come with Apple's new EKG tricks, it'll still track your steps, keep you connected, and more. See our review of the watch here if you'd like to learn more.

Fitbit Versa

Those of you who want a fitness device to keep you on track with your fitness goals during the work day should look no further than the Versa. Fitbit is a leader in the fitness tracker world, and this little device is one of its more recent and notable offerings. It's available right now on eBay for only $170 with the promo code PICKSOON -- a $30 savings from the $300 list price. See our review of the watch here if you'd like to learn more.

Previous and related coverage:

eBay open sources HeadGaze, computer vision tech based on ARKit

The technology tracks a user's head motion so they can navigate a smartphone screen without their hands.

eBay built its own servers in push to replatform its backend infrastructure

The company also intends to make the server designs available to the public via open source.

eBay announces Apple Pay acceptance as part of payments revamp

The company has also teamed up with Square Capital for seller financing.