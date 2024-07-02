Here's everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: Key specs, price, and more

June Wan/ZDNET

Samsung Unpacked is a week away, and while we won't officially learn about the company's latest devices until then, plenty of information is leaking early.

Among the more notable leaks is a Deallabs report detailing the full specifications for the new Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Also: What to expect from Samsung Unpacked Summer 2024: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Watch 7, Smart Ring, more

The Galaxy Watch 7 will be available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, and three dial colorways: green, cream, and silver. The handset will have an aluminum armor casing, sapphire glass on the front, and a 3D glass dial on the back. It will support Bluetooth connectivity, but there is a 4G version if you want data without using your phone's connection.

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will be available in one size, 47mm, and three dial colors: titanium gray, titanium silver, and titanium white. It will support both 4G and Bluetooth connectivity and have the same sapphire and 3D glass as the base version, but upgrades the casing to titanium.

Both the base and Ultra versions have Super AMOLED displays, run on the Exynos W1000 processor, and have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. That's double the storage we saw on the Galaxy Watch 6.

There is a bit of a difference in battery life for all three sizes. The 40mm and 44mm options for the Watch 7 have a 300mAh and 425mAh battery, respectively, while the 47mm Watch 7 Ultra carries the biggest battery of all -- 590 mAh.

All watches will have standard IP6X dust protection, but the Ultra gets a slightly higher water resistance rating of 10 ATM compared to 5 ATM of the regular.

The rest of the specs are identical across the whole series: Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz, NFC, GPS dual frequency (L1+L5) on the connectivity front, and One UI Watch 6.0 for the operating system. There aren't any real surprises with the sensors, which include GPS, light and geomagnetic, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, temperature, and heart rate.

Also: Get up to $1,500 off new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones - here's how to qualify

Since Deallabs is a French publication, we get a look at pricing for France as well. That pricing doesn't necessarily correlate with US pricing, but it provides a ballpark estimate. The 40mm Bluetooth version carries a price of $343, and the 44mm a price of $375. Upgrading to the 4G version adds about $50 for either one. Naturally, the Ultra is the most expensive version of the bunch, coming in at $750.

What's the takeaway? While the externals are much the same, the internals are a substantial upgrade from the Galaxy Watch 6. The Watch 6 had a bigger battery size than the Watch 5, but a lower runtime. The Watch 7 should have significantly improved efficiency, better performance, and bigger storage.

The full reveal of the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring, next-generation foldables, and other new Samsung devices will take place at the upcoming Unpacked event, which is set for July 10 at 9 a.m. E.T.