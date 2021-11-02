Here's the world's first 5G Tri-band WiFi 6 mesh system

Over the past few years, we've all come to realize just how important it is to have the best possible home Wi-Fi system. There's nothing like signal drops of dead spots to bring the best Zoom of Teams meeting to a grinding halt.

But what if your internet connection sucks? Well, if you're living where there's 5G coverage, this might be the solution that you need.

Today sees Netgear unveil an industry-first -- a 5G tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh system.

The Netgear Orbi NBK752 mesh system combines 5G and mesh Wi-Fi into a single product that can blankets an entire home (up to 5,000 sq. ft.) in WiFi, no matter whether you live in a brick townhouse or a sprawling rural ranch.

The tri-band WiFi is set up in a way to deliver a dedicated WiFi connection between the router and satellites, so that no matter how many devices are connected at the same time, you still get the best possible performance.

The Netgear Orbi NBK752 works with most major mobile service providers, including T-Mobile and AT&T.

Netgear Orbi NBK752 highlights

5G speeds in your home: 5G offers up to 10x the speed and capacity of 4G, with latency rates as low as 1ms.

5G offers up to 10x the speed and capacity of 4G, with latency rates as low as 1ms. Next-generation WiFi: WiFi 6 allows multiple devices to connect simultaneously without impacting speed or reliability.

WiFi 6 allows multiple devices to connect simultaneously without impacting speed or reliability. Tri-band technology: Tri-band WiFi with a dedicated WiFi connection between the router and satellite delivers maximum speed and performance to all devices.

Tri-band WiFi with a dedicated WiFi connection between the router and satellite delivers maximum speed and performance to all devices. Wireless network coverage: 5G is completely wireless, making it the perfect high-speed solution in areas that have access to strong mobile network coverage but lack a decent cable or DSL.

5G is completely wireless, making it the perfect high-speed solution in areas that have access to strong mobile network coverage but lack a decent cable or DSL. Cellular network flexibility: The router accesses the LTE network in areas without 5G, so you can use it as a backup if your service fails. And when 5G does expand to your area, you'll be ready to take advantage of it.

The router accesses the LTE network in areas without 5G, so you can use it as a backup if your service fails. And when 5G does expand to your area, you'll be ready to take advantage of it. Whole-home coverage: This mesh system includes a router plus a satellite unit, ensuring your home (up to 5,000 sq. ft) gets reliable WiFi coverage throughout. Need more coverage? You can purchase additional satellites to expand coverage.

This mesh system includes a router plus a satellite unit, ensuring your home (up to 5,000 sq. ft) gets reliable WiFi coverage throughout. Need more coverage? You can purchase additional satellites to expand coverage. Easy setup and management: The Orbi App makes it easy to set up the router, manage your network remotely, pause the Internet on any device, track your Internet data usage, and more.

"As the leader in the networking space, we continue to bring exciting new solutions to market that leverage state-of-the-art technology to meet the changing needs of our customers. And the Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System is no exception," said David Henry, President & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. "In a time when having reliable home WiFi is critical to not only work and learning, but to just about everything else we do, consumers can access the best Internet connection with this latest addition to our Orbi portfolio."

The system comes with a free 30-day trial of the NETGEAR Armor, a service designed to protect the connected home from online threats.

The Netgear Orbi NBK752 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System is not cheap -- the two-pack comes in at $1,099.99 -- and is available for pre-order starting today.