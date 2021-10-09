Home Depot vs. Lowe's Credit Card: Which is right for you?

Whether you're planning to sell or staying put, home improvement projects can increase your property value and provide you with a new home feel without the need to move. If you don't have the cash readily available to finance your next renovation project, you may want to consider a store credit card to pay for materials and supplies.

Home Depot and Lowe's are popular places for novice homeowners completing small projects and contractors working on larger jobs. Both home improvement retailers have branded store cards with different perks, benefits, and special financing offers that could help you save on your home renovations and repairs. If you don't prefer either store, this Home Depot vs. Lowe's Credit Card comparison can help you choose which card is best for you -- and your wallet.

At a glance

Home Depot Consumer Credit Card Extended return policy and up to 24 months in special financing By Cassiohabib -- Shutterstock The Home Depot Consumer Credit Card helps your budget go further on your next home improvement upgrade or repair. This store credit card is offered through Citi, with card approval and special financing offers subject to creditworthiness. To be approved for the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, you should have fair or better credit. Paying your bills in full each month means you won't pay interest. If you qualify for a special financing promotion, you can enjoy an extended 0% interest period to pay off larger purchases. Features: Annual fee: $0

Welcome bonus: Up to $100 in savings on qualifying purchases for new card accounts. The offer is valid through January 26, 2022.

Perks: 1 full year return policy (90 days for non-cardmembers).

Standard APR: 17.99% - 26.99%

Everyday financing: 6 months no interest on purchases of $299 or more if paid in full within 6 months.

Special financing: Up to 24 months on special promotions with minimum purchase requirements.

Lowe's Advantage Card Enjoy 5% off everyday purchases, special financing, or fixed monthly payments with low APR By Helen89 -- Shutterstock The Lowe's Advantage Card offers several ways to save when you use the store card to make purchases. When you use the Lowe's Advantage Card, you get to choose which offer you want to take advantage of: 5% off your purchase or special financing for 6 months. For larger purchases, you may be able to get a reduced APR with 84 fixed monthly payments. To get approved for the Lowe's Advantage Card, you should have fair or better credit, though the standard APR is the same no matter your credit score. Features: Annual fee: $0

Welcome bonus: Receive 20% off when you open a new account, up to $100 off your purchase. The offer is valid through January 31, 2022.

Perks: Exclusive cardmember events.

Standard APR: 26.99%

Everyday financing: 5% off purchases or 6 months no interest on purchases of $299 or more if paid in full within 6 months.

Special financing: 84 months fixed monthly payments with 7.99% APR on $2,000 or more purchases.

Comparison

Annual fee

Some consumer credit cards come with an annual fee, which you have to pay on your anniversary each year to keep the card active. If you want to avoid the annual fee, you have to close the credit card account before your next card opening anniversary. Depending on how you use the card, the annual fee may not be worth it. Whether you choose the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card or the Lowe's Advantage Card, you won't have to pay an annual fee.

Welcome bonus

To entice you to open up a store credit card, some companies offer welcome bonuses. If you open a new Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, you can save up to $100 on your first purchase, depending on how much you buy:

$25 off purchases between $25 - $299

$50 off purchases between $300 - $999

$100 off purchases of $1,000 or more

This offer is subject to credit approval and is only valid on a single-receipt purchase made by 1/26/22.

With the Lowe's Advantage Card, you will receive 20% off your first purchase, but there's a catch: you have to ask for the discount when you make your in-store purchase. If you apply online, you will receive a coupon with a promotional code for 20%, which can be used in-store or online. The maximum amount you can save is $100 with this offer, and it cannot be combined with other offers.

Perks

For purchases made at Home Depot, you get 90 days to return items. But if you have the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, you have up to a year to make returns on purchases made with the card. This store credit card also comes with zero liability protection, so you won't have to pay for unauthorized purchases.

The Lowe's Advantage Card gives you access to special cardholder events, but what's offered varies, and there isn't a consistent schedule provided. The most recent event offered 10% off eligible purchases made using the credit card in 2020, but there have been no events in 2021 so far.

Standard APR

Both the Lowe's Advantage Card and Home Depot Consumer Credit Card require fair or better credit to be approved. This is pretty standard for store credit cards, which are usually easier to qualify for than other credit cards.

With the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, you can get approved with a standard APR between 17.99% - 26.99%, regardless of credit score. But with the Lowe's Advantage Card, there is just one standard APR, which is 26.99%. Suppose you plan to carry a balance or won't qualify for a special financing promotion. In that case, the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card may offer a better everyday interest rate if you have good credit.

Everyday financing

If you make a single purchase of $299 or more using the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, you could qualify for no interest financing for six months. This offer is subject to credit approval, and if the balance isn't paid in full in the six-month special financing period, interest will be charged back to the purchase date on the full amount.

The Lowe's Advantage Card has the same offer, which is also subject to credit approval. But you have a choice with this store credit card: you can choose the everyday financing promotion or 5% off your purchase. These offers can't be combined, but if you're making a purchase of less than $299, you still get the 5% savings, which you won't get with the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card. You can also choose to get the 5% off on larger purchases if you don't need the extra time to pay it off without interest.

Special financing

When you make certain purchases using the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, you may be able to get special financing terms. The financing options are time-sensitive, are subject to change, and cannot be combined with other offers. The current promotions include:

10% off on Lawn Master Outdoor Living Installed Pergolas, Arbors, and Pavilions, plus free stain and an additional 5% statement credit for using your card. This offer expires on 11/03/21.

12 months 0% APR on Installed Fencing Purchases $2500 or more. This offer expires on 10/13/21 and is subject to credit approval. The entire interest amount will be due if not paid in full during the promotional period.

The Lowe's Advantage Card offers Fixed Pay Financing for those who qualify based on credit. If you make a purchase or order of $2,000 or more using the store credit card, you can enjoy 84 fixed monthly payments at 7.99% APR instead of the standard 26.99% APR. This offer cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

If you aren't making a purchase in the current Home Depot categories and plan to spend $2,000 or more, the special financing offered through the Lowe's Advantage Card may be a better option.

Which is the right one for you?

If you have a preference for Home Depot or Lowe's, the decision on a store card is easy. But if you don't, finding the right store credit card for you can be a bit harder. When comparing the Home Depot vs. Lowe's Credit Cards, first decide what is most important to you.

If you need to make a large purchase, one of the special financing offers available through each store credit card could help you save big on your home improvement or repair. Both store credit cards require good or better credit to qualify for these special offers, so you may want to check your credit score if you don't know what yours is before you apply.

The Home Depot Consumer Credit Card offers up to a year to return purchases made with the card. If you aren't sure about something you bought or tend to take longer to return things, this might be the better choice for you. However, the Lowe's Advantage Card gives you access to cardholder event promotions, like a certain percentage off your purchase. The most recent event in 2020 gave 10% on eligible purchases when charged to the Lowe's Advantage Card. There are currently no cardholder events to take advantage of.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

If you own a business and make purchases at Home Depot or Lowe's, both stores offer a business credit card that may be a better alternative to consider. These cards have different perks and benefits than the consumer store credit cards featured here.

Home Depot Commercial Account Card: There are no spending limits or minimum required payments. Instead, you choose a 30-day or 60-day payment term. If the card is not paid in full during this timeframe, a late fee of $35 may be assessed, and you could be subject to a higher APR.

Home Depot Commercial Revolving Charge Card: Get employee cards, purchase tracking, online account management, itemized statements, 12=month return policy, and a Pro Xtra membership with additional perks. Learn more about Home Depot commercial credit cards.

Lowe's Business Credit Cards: Earn 5% off purchases with 24/7 online account access, discounted delivery fees, several options for invoicing, and free returns for a year. The Lowe's Business Advantage Credit Card offers 0% interest for 60 days on qualifying purchases. With the Lowe's Business Rewards Card, you can earn 5% on the first six months of purchases and 2% thereafter, plus get $100 cashback once approved on new accounts. This card can be used anywhere American Express is accepted.

Home Depot vs. Lowe's Credit Card comparison FAQ

What credit score do you need for a Home Depot or Lowe's credit card? You should have fair or better credit to get approved for a Home Depot or Lowe's store credit card. A fair credit score starts at 640. The higher your credit score, the better your chances of being approved, getting a high credit limit, and qualifying for special financing offers.

What's the percentage rate on a Home Depot credit card? The percentage rate you are approved for on a Home Depot credit card depends on your credit score. Home Depot APR is between 17.99% - 26.99%.

What is the interest rate on a Lowe's credit card? Regardless of your credit score, if you qualify for a Lowe's credit card, your interest rate will be 26.99%. If you are eligible for special financing with fixed monthly payments on purchases of $2,000 or more, the interest rate for that purchase is 7.99%.