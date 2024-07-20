How Apple can rescue miserable Sonos users

picture alliance/Getty Images

In May, I reported on a major update to the Sonos OS system firmware and accompanying mobile apps. While the company's attempt to unify its software development and streamline its apps was commendable, I expressed concerns about missing features and performance issues, particularly with cloud connectivity in the device firmware.

Since then, I've spent more time with the new Sonos software and received numerous reports from legacy users who are extremely unhappy with the apps and system performance.

Also: The best sound systems you can buy: Expert tested

A long list of grievances have been aired in the company's forums, especially during a highly contentious "Ask Me Anything" session with Sonos executives in May. The primary point of contention is the lack of support for local music libraries. According to company forums, an update that returns those features is scheduled for Monday, July 22.

Reputation botched by a software rollout

Founded in 2002, Sonos revolutionized home audio with its wireless, multi-room speaker systems. The company became a household name known for high-quality sound and seamless integration with music services.

However, recent software updates have tarnished this legacy, and even if Sonos restores features and addresses complaints, the damage to its reputation may be irreversible. Many long-time users with older systems are considering replacing components nearing the end of their support lifecycle.

One such user I have been conversing with is Tom Nichols, staff writer for The Atlantic, who, like me, has many Sonos units installed in his home. He's not happy.

Also: The best soundbars you can buy, tested and reviewed

"I bought my first two speakers years ago and was so happy I bought many more. Now I feel like I have a house full of paperweights that sometimes agree to my request to produce music," said Nichols.

My own experiences have not been overwhelmingly positive. I find the web-based user interface, which replaces the Mac (and Windows) controller, sluggish and frequently non-responsive. The interface occasionally returns ISE 500 errors, and I've had to reconnect services such as Apple Music and Amazon Music.

"I bought my first two speakers years ago and was so happy I bought many more. Now I feel like I have a house full of paperweights that sometimes agree to my request to produce music." Tom Nichols, The Atlantic

The Sonos S2 firmware, which requires additional memory and relies more on cloud connections than previous versions, makes the response time from the new apps sluggish, particularly with the web interface. It's not hard to imagine that Play:3, Play:1, Play:5 Gen2, and Sub Gen1 speakers that have been on the market for more than 10 years will become obsolete in the next year or so when a revised S2 or S3 firmware is introduced. These speakers will likely need to be run on legacy networks and controlled separately, similar to the S1 components when S2 was initially rolled out in August 2020.

A lack of competitors

While many end users like myself are looking for a clear migration path to a competitor, no true alternatives to Sonos exist. Neither Amazon Echo nor Google Nest Audio provides comparable multi-room audio or surround sound with their current smart speakers. Apple's HomePod is an excellent solution for a bedroom or a small living room with a two-speaker setup paired with an Apple TV. However, the technology doesn't offer a multi-room or surround sound solution.

Also: Apple Music is testing a game-changing new feature for importing Spotify playlists

For Apple (or Amazon or Google) to truly compete with Sonos, the companies will need a comprehensive multi-room and surround sound solution, including full support for Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Atmos. This solution would require the development of a full range of components, such as a soundbar/center channel, subwoofer, and rear surrounds, in addition to the existing left and right HomePod speakers for stereo and simulated surround (spatial audio).

Here's an idea, Apple: Either buy Sonos outright and take over software development or independently develop HomePod into a true home entertainment solution.

Why Apple should do it

The potential benefits for Apple are substantial. By acquiring Sonos or developing a comparable solution, Apple could tap into a loyal customer base, drive hardware sales, and boost subscriptions to services like Apple Music.

If Apple were to step into this space with a comprehensive solution, it could significantly disrupt the market. Given the growing frustration among Sonos users, many would likely migrate to an Apple solution if it offered superior features and seamless integration.

Also: The best headphones for music you can buy: Expert tested

Apple has the resources to make this move and now is the right time for HomePod to evolve. While there's no indication that Cupertino is developing more speaker components to add to the HomePod lineup (other than a recently refreshed HomePod Mini), some evidence suggests recent technological investments in their home audio products.

As reported in MacRumors, a connected "accessory" for Apple TV and HomePod powered by the yet-to-be-released A18 processor that powers the next-generation iPhone 16 may bring the highly awaited Apple Intelligence features to the home -- and not just to the company's most powerful iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Transforming Apple Music with AI

A set-top box, whether an updated Apple TV or a centralized processor unit for Apple TV and HomePod, could be the central control unit for a multi-room and surround sound audio system. In addition to providing the expected artificial intelligence (AI) features of a more intelligent Siri and orchestrating home automation functions, the unit could transform Apple Music into a highly personalized and interactive experience.

Personalized music experiences

Imagine an AI processor with built-in Apple Foundation Model LLM and ChatGPT integration that offers dynamic playlists tailored to your real-time preferences, activities, and moods. This AI could provide context-aware music suggestions based on your current activity, location in your home, or time of day, seamlessly enhancing your environment whether you're working out, hosting a party, or relaxing.

Interactive music discovery

With interactive music discovery, users could converse with Siri to explore new music, uncover interesting facts about songs and artists, and receive personalized insights and trivia while listening. Customized listening sessions would adapt to user feedback, setting goals like discovering new artists and curating sessions to meet those objectives.

Social and collaborative features

Social and collaborative features could facilitate the creation of collaborative playlists with friends and family, allowing real-time voting on songs and interactive chats about playlist content. Sharing music would be enhanced with personalized messages generated by the new Apple Intelligence-powered Siri, creating custom recommendations for friends based on shared listening habits.

Smart home integration

Smart home integration would allow voice-controlled music management across HomePod and other devices, setting up multi-room audio experiences with personalized settings for different rooms and family members. Event-based playlists could be automatically generated for scheduled events, syncing with other Apple devices to create an immersive audio experience tailored to specific activities.

Learning and adaptation

The AI's adaptive learning capabilities would continuously refine music recommendations based on user interactions. Mood and sentiment analysis could recommend music to match or alter the user's mood, offering comforting or uplifting tunes as needed. Additionally, integrating with other streaming services and social media platforms would provide a unified music experience, allowing users to import and export playlists and create music-related content.

Also: LG TVs are getting a free audio upgrade that Apple users will absolutely love

Is Sonos cooked, and can Apple step in?

The recent missteps by Sonos have left a void in the multi-room audio market, presenting a golden opportunity for Apple to step in and revolutionize home audio. By acquiring Sonos or enhancing the HomePod lineup with advanced AI capabilities, Apple could offer a seamless, integrated audio experience that surpasses current offerings. With its vast resources and technological prowess, Apple is uniquely positioned to rescue frustrated Sonos users and redefine the future of home entertainment.