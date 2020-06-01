How Meetquo can help you have fewer, more efficient meetings

Odds are, most of your meetings are now taking place virtually. While it might be convenient to simply hop online and check in with your coworkers or friends, it's also likely not as productive as you'd like. Tools like Zoom, Meet, and House Party can connect you, but it can't solve some of the biggest problems plaguing online meetings. One tool, called Meetquo, can help you fix the problem.

Meetquo is not your standard video conferencing app. While other tools just allow you to communicate in real-time, Meetquo lets meetings take place asynchronously. That means no wrangling schedules and trying to make sure everyone is on time, no relying on a single person to lead the conversation, no worrying about interruptions and distractions derailing the conversation, and no messages being immediately forgotten as soon as the meeting ends.

Here are the top three reasons why your meetings feel unproductive:

There is only one person leading the meeting

Your meeting moderator can have the best of intentions and the tightest, most thorough rundown imaginable, but they can easily be spread too thin trying to organize everything and manage multiple people. A meeting leader should help to facilitate conversation. This allows others to speak to their areas of expertise and stay engaged rather having one person try to speak to all topics. A good meeting tool should facilitate conversation, rather than just have one speaker and a room of muted microphones.

No structure and no action plan

A meeting without structure is guaranteed to fail. It's easy to derail, especially when distractions or tangents drag the conversation off the tracks and into the weeds. This is almost inevitable with video conferencing if the moderator doesn't have a clear action plan that they establish at the start of the meeting. If you want your meeting to succeed - and you don't want to have another meeting to cover all the things you intended to get to but ran out of time for - then starting with a clear agenda is a must.

Lack of information before and after the meeting

A meeting is only worth having if it accomplishes something. If people leave the conference and completely forget what happened, then you're liable to have the same conversations again and again. In fact, an MIT study found most organizations spend about 23 hours per week in meetings. That could be cut down significantly by simply providing more information before and after a meeting takes place. Establish the information that you plan to cover beforehand and follow up after to drill home the most important takeaways, and you won't have to refresh people on the same information in your next meeting.