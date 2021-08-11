Samsung's $150 Galaxy Buds 2 take on Apple's AirPods

Samsung: How the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will affect business Watch Now

During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung announced a bevy of new products, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 , Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The company also announced the Galaxy Buds 2, a follow-up to the 2019 Galaxy Buds. At $149, the Buds 2 directly compete with Apple's base AirPods, which are long overdue for a meaningful update of their own.

ZDNet Recommends The best wireless earbuds Good earbuds aren't just great for making and receiving calls when on the move. They can help you relax and even block out the hustle and bustle of the world around you. Read More

The Buds 2 will go on sale and begin shipping on Aug. 27 for $149 at Samsung.com, through carriers and retail partners. You can get them in four colors: Black, white, lavender and green. All four models feature an all-white case with the inside of it and the earbuds covered in your preferred color.

The case can be charged via a USB-C port on the back, or on any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad.

Samsung has added a new earbud fittest to the Galaxy Wearable app that helps you find the right size of replaceable tip for the Buds 2. Having the right size ear tip in place ensures the earbuds aren't falling out, but they also create a tighter seal to give you better sound quality.

One downside of the Buds 2 is the lack of support outside of Samsung's own Galaxy devices. Yes, that means you won't be able to officially use them with an iPhone or another Android device made by someone not named Samsung.

I'll have plenty more to say about the Galaxy Buds 2 in the coming days. Until then, check out the rest of our Samsung Unpacked coverage .