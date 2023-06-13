/>
How to add a quick-dial widget to your Android home screen (and why you should)

If you have contacts that you regularly and frequently call, you're going to want to use this handy Android feature.
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Min Shin
Person calling on phone in the kitchen
10'000 Hours/Getty Images

I have three contacts that I call regularly. In fact, I call them so frequently that I needed to find out how to not have to open the phone app, locate the contact, and tap the dial icon. I tried adding them to Favorites in the phone app, but that only removed a couple of steps. I wanted the fastest way to call them.

With the help of a built-in widget, I have found how to do this. 

Also: The best Android phones you can buy

Now, I don't use a lot of widgets. Quite the opposite. I keep my Android home screen as clear of clutter as possible. That's why I opted to use this particular feature -- because it allowed me to add Direct dial icons for my contacts, which I could then just move to a folder to keep my home screen from venturing away from my minimal aesthetic.

All I have to do now is tap on the folder and then tap on the contact icon to call them.

It makes for the most efficient interaction. Even better, it's very easy to do, so anyone can have these Direct dial icons ready to go.

Also: How to add exceptions to Do Not Disturb on Android

Let me show you how it's done.

How to add a quick call launcher

What you'll need: The only things you need for this are an updated Android phone (because you always want to keep your OS and apps as updated as possible) and a contact or two to add to the home screen.

1. Add the new widget

Long-press any spot on your home screen that doesn't have a launcher. From the resulting popup, tap Widgets.

The Android home screen long press menu.

You can also configure your Wallpaper & style as well as your Home settings.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

2. Locate Contacts

Scroll down until you see the Contacts entry. Tap to expand.

The Contacts widget listing.

Contacts offers two widgets and three shortcuts to help make your life a bit easier.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

3. Add the Direct dial launcher

Once you expand the Contacts entry, you'll see three options: Contact, Direct dial, and Direct message. 

Also: How to easily transfer contacts from Android to iPhone

Tap and hold Direct dial and drag it to your home screen.

The three Contact you can add to your Android home screen.

For fast calling, you'll want to add the Direct dial icon.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

4. Select the contact

Once you've added the icon to the home screen, a new page will appear, where you must locate and select the contact to be used for the launcher. Once you've located the contact, tap to select it.

The Choose a contact page in Android 13.

Either search or scroll to find the contact you want to add.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

At this point, the Direct dial launcher can be found on your home screen. All you have to do is tap the icon to call the contact. 

Also: 5 simple ways to improve your Android phone security today

If you're like me and you have a number of Direct dial contacts, you could drag them together to create a folder. With all of your Direct dial launchers in a folder, you always know where they are on your Android home screen.

One more tip

Let's say you have a particular contact that you not only call but also text and video call. For those contacts, instead of adding the Direct dial launcher, just add the Contact widget. That way, when you tap the icon, you'll be presented with the contact page, where you can select from calling, texting, video calling, or emailing.

The Contact options.

The contact page will open, where you can select what action to take.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Congratulations, you just made your Android life a bit more efficient.

