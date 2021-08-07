How to beat summer learning loss and find success in summer learning online

Summer vacation offers kids and families a chance to unwind and enjoy a much-needed break from the demands of school-time schedules and routines. But, as sweet as summertime is, there is also a potential downside to less structured plans and more free time: summer learning loss.

Summer learning loss, also known as the "summer slide," refers to the loss of academic skills that children experience over summer vacation due to a lack of educational stimuli. The phenomenon leads to children often starting the fall school year at a lower instructional level than they finished the previous year.

Research shows that, on average, most children lose one month of learning over the summer break, and children from lower-income families may experience an even higher level of learning loss. Once in the classroom, it can take a teacher from four to six weeks to get students back on track. And over time, summer learning loss can accumulate, causing some children to fall further behind academically.

It's important for parents to prevent summer learning loss by creating a manageable learning plan for their child during the summer break from school. Luckily, utilizing your internet for online learning can help prevent the summer slide.

Students at risk of summer learning loss Students who lose academic skills over the summer months do not lose these skills at the same rate. Factors such as socioeconomic status, class subject, and grade level all play a role in how much learning a student actually misses over the summer. Socioeconomic status Research shows that during the school year, children across all income levels share similar academic performance. During the summer, however, lower-income students do not have the same opportunities to extend their learning. By the end of the fifth grade, higher-income students had added 47 points to their test scores, by engaging in summer learning over the years, while lower-income students lost two points. The loss of reading comprehension tends to be more pronounced in lower-income students, while children from higher-income families see gains in reading measures over the summer. Math skills, on the other hand, don't seem to be as affected. This is because children are naturally more exposed to reading at home than practicing math, yet children from lower-income families tend not to have the same reading exposure as their higher-income peers. Disparity of summer learning loss by subject and grade levels Not all grade levels experience the summer slide equally either. Overall, decreases in math seem to be the most prominent, followed by reading, and students in the upper grades experience a higher level of learning loss than those in the lower grades. In the elementary grades, 70% to 78% of students lost math skills over the summer, while only 62% to 73% lost reading skills. During the summer, when a lot of students are transitioning to middle school, 84% of fifth and sixth graders have lost their math skills. According to research, the average student loses anywhere between one to two months of reading and two to three months of math skills every summer. Since summer learning loss is cumulative, by the time a child reaches middle school, he or she has lost two years of learning. Length of summer break Many schools have considered modifying their academic calendar to offset summer learning loss. Some have extended the school year while others have adopted a year-round calendar. However, there is little evidence these models actually help prevent the summer slide. A review of current research revealed extending the school year had a minimal impact on academic achievement over time, and there are no academic gains for those using the year-round model. While these approaches are still evaluated across school districts, parents are taking advantage of online learning options. In summer 2020, online learning will become even more important for all types of students to foster and maintain academic skills until schools can reopen.https://www.ntia.doc.gov/blog/2018/digital-divide-among-school-age-children-narrows-millions-still-lack-internet-connectionsLuckily, 96% of households across the U.S. have internet access, at least in the form of a smartphone. This type of online access is vital for students to supplement their education throughout the summer months.

How to successfully implement online summer learning for your child There is a lot to consider when creating a summer learning plan for your child. First, you need to understand your child's current instructional level and define their academic goals. Then, you can create a summer routine that's conducive to learning and communicate any summer learning plans with your child, as well as with any caregivers, to make sure everyone is on board and excited to learn. Pre-summer planning There are a few things you and your child will need to do to prepare for a summer of successful learning: Designate a workspace. Children learn best in environments dedicated to learning. Find a quiet, comfortable place in your home that you can use strictly for summer learning. This area should be free from distractions and clean, with adequate seating and lighting.

Children learn best in environments dedicated to learning. Find a quiet, comfortable place in your home that you can use strictly for summer learning. This area should be free from distractions and clean, with adequate seating and lighting. Set a schedule and routine. When setting aside time for learning, be realistic. Consider your family's work schedule and other summer responsibilities. Schedule learning for a set time each day, and establish rules around time allowed for educational shows, online games and educational apps.

When setting aside time for learning, be realistic. Consider your family's work schedule and other summer responsibilities. Schedule learning for a set time each day, and establish rules around time allowed for educational shows, online games and educational apps. Outline learning objectives. Set goals and objectives with your child, based on areas of interest or academic areas that may need more nurturing. Then, research educational resources online that match your summer plan.

Set goals and objectives with your child, based on areas of interest or academic areas that may need more nurturing. Then, research educational resources online that match your summer plan. Get the proper technology and accessories in place. Make sure you have everything you need to successfully navigate a summer of online learning, including a computer, tablet or smartphone, internet access and a headset/microphone. Communication You are not alone in planning your child's summer learning program. Your child's teacher can be an instrumental part of the team, and so can your child's caregiver if you have one. Your child is also a part of this team, so open and honest communication throughout the summer will keep them motivated and on track. Talk to your child's teacher. At the end of the school year, learn your child's current strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) and ask for any learning and reading recommendations based on the feedback. Your child's teacher will also be able to provide you with suggestions on the type of learning style (visual, auditory, tactile, kinesthetic) your child responds to best.

At the end of the school year, learn your child's current strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) and ask for any learning and reading recommendations based on the feedback. Your child's teacher will also be able to provide you with suggestions on the type of learning style (visual, auditory, tactile, kinesthetic) your child responds to best. Talk to your child. The best way to get your child excited about a summer filled with learning is to involve them in the planning. Ask them what they want to do and share your summer plans with your child, including any vacation plans, camps, and individual or group learning opportunities.

The best way to get your child excited about a summer filled with learning is to involve them in the planning. Ask them what they want to do and share your summer plans with your child, including any vacation plans, camps, and individual or group learning opportunities. Talk to your child's caregivers (if applicable). If your child receives care from someone else during the summer, you will want to communicate the summer learning objectives and routines you've established for your child with them.

Keep it exciting and engaging: Balance screen time with learning-based screen time Despite debates about screen time disrupting learning and the need for regulation, exposure to screens amongst children continues to grow. Luckily, it has become easier to integrate learning on mobile apps, internet games, and TV shows — shifting the experience to an enriching one. Educational television shows, for example, teach young children basic math and reading skills, while older children can immerse themselves in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities and critical thinking skills without compromising entertainment. Likewise, online games and apps teach younger children the basics through play, such as hide-and-seek games that teach phonics, while older children can test their skills in coding, physics and engineering games. However, parents may have a hard time deciding which apps and platforms are the most appropriate for online learning. It's important to ensure the technology matches your child's needs, abilities, interests and developmental stages. Useful apps and games get two things right: they help your child learn age-appropriate skills and engage them in the process. However, It can be hard to differentiate between online learning and general screen time, so parents should try to set boundaries. You can achieve this by determining how much your child's screen time will be for recreational and educational purposes. Ways to incorporate technology into family vacations or outings You can also incorporate technology-based learning into your summer family outings and vacations. When visiting historic sites, museums and aquariums, you can grab your phone or your child's tablet and ask them to look up the history of your destination, map it out or set the agenda, highlighting what you'll see and learn. Your child can also use educational apps to explore everything your destination offers, from the animals and environment to the culture of its people. For long trips, it's a good idea to have educational videos and app-based games on hand to help pass the time. Any outing can turn into an educational experience — the key is to facilitate discussions around the experience.

Keeping it safe: Online and app-based games According to Safe At Last, 70% of kids encounter inappropriate content while researching for homework assignments, and 75% of children would share personal information with someone online in exchange for goods or services. Luckily, the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA) allows parents to designate what information is and isn't collected about their child. The rule was enacted by Congress in 1998 to enforce regulations concerning children's online privacy. This is because websites and apps continuously collect information about their users; in this case, your child. COPPA puts the parent in control of the information that is collected. In addition to understanding COPPA, parents should also set general ground rules for online safety. Some examples can be limiting online use to shared spaces where parents can monitor screen time, utilize parental controls and ensure all usernames and passwords are shared. Here are some other ideas to help keep your child safe online: Parental safety controls Understanding your rights and establishing parental safety controls are prerequisites for summer online learning. Parental safety controls allow parents to monitor their child's internet use; prevent children from accidentally accessing inappropriate content online. Some parental controls you should consider implementing are: Child-safe browsing: Parental control apps like Kiddle, KidRex and KidSplorer foster safe browsing for kids, helping parents to keep their children from accessing inappropriate information online.

Parental control apps like Kiddle, KidRex and KidSplorer foster safe browsing for kids, helping parents to keep their children from accessing inappropriate information online. Blocked websites: Site-blocking software and apps are also available to parents. Resources like Windows Parental Controls, SafeSearch and Google Family Link allow parents to block certain websites. Apps also make it easy for parents to block websites manually or by using your router settings, altering your host files or using built-in parental controls.

Site-blocking software and apps are also available to parents. Resources like Windows Parental Controls, SafeSearch and Google Family Link allow parents to block certain websites. Apps also make it easy for parents to block websites manually or by using your router settings, altering your host files or using built-in parental controls. Time restrictions: Parental control apps can also restrict or limit the time your child is online, tracking the data and automatically shutting down access once the specified time limit has been reached. Options include Qustodio, Net Nanny and ESET. Talking with your kids to help keep them safe online According to a study released by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, 40% of children talked to a stranger online, 53% revealed their phone number, 15% tried to meet the stranger and 6% revealed their home address. It is not enough to set up parental controls and expect that to do the job. Our kids also need to understand the dangers online and how to stay safe. Here are some tips: Safeguarding personal information. Ensure your child understands the importance of not revealing personal information, including their name, where they live and any financial information. This type of information should only be entered by parents into secure, trustworthy websites, and should never be provided to a stranger online.

Ensure your child understands the importance of not revealing personal information, including their name, where they live and any financial information. This type of information should only be entered by parents into secure, trustworthy websites, and should never be provided to a stranger online. Communication guidelines with strangers. Remind your children they should never talk to strangers in real life or online. Break this conversation down into terms that your child can understand and make it clear that online strangers are not friends.

Remind your children they should never talk to strangers in real life or online. Break this conversation down into terms that your child can understand and make it clear that online strangers are not friends. Potential red flags. Teach your child about "red flags" to watch out for online, such as a stranger wanting to send them a gift or a new "friend" asking them to meet in person.

Teach your child about "red flags" to watch out for online, such as a stranger wanting to send them a gift or a new "friend" asking them to meet in person. How to report suspicious activity. Talk with your child frequently about the sites they visit and the apps they use and keep computers and TVs in places where they can easily be monitored. Teach your child to tell you if they click on something, and it takes them to another screen that they don't like.

Talk with your child frequently about the sites they visit and the apps they use and keep computers and TVs in places where they can easily be monitored. Teach your child to tell you if they click on something, and it takes them to another screen that they don't like. Importance of online etiquette. The best rule of thumb is: If you wouldn't say something to someone directly, then don't say it online. Remind your child that everything they post, type or share online is recorded and that certain platforms, like YouTube and chat games, have rules for online behavior. If they don't follow the rules, they could be banned from the website, game or platform.

The best rule of thumb is: If you wouldn't say something to someone directly, then don't say it online. Remind your child that everything they post, type or share online is recorded and that certain platforms, like YouTube and chat games, have rules for online behavior. If they don't follow the rules, they could be banned from the website, game or platform. Warning signs of an online safety breach. Some warning signs kids can easily watch out for include suddenly being signed out of their account or receiving a notification that their password has been changed. If you think your child's personal information has been compromised in any way, take the following steps: Disable the account

Check linked accounts

Change all passwords

Consider freezing your child's credit and filing a fraud report

Contact authorities if you feel your child's life is in danger