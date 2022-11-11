Alissa Kumarova/Shutterstock

Google Keep has been my note-taking app for some time now. It's simple, effective, and works with both web browsers and mobile devices. With Google Keep, I can save quick thoughts, add lists, add images, format text, pin notes to the top, and even collaborate with notes.

That's right, my friends, you can collaborate with notes in Google Keep. Because of this, you could create a project, to-do list, a shopping list, or just about anything you need, share it with others, and then they can then add, remove, or edit any entry in the note.

Here's the thing: First and foremost, you share on a note-by-note basis, so it's not global.

Second, you should be wise about who you share with. You don't want to share a Google Keep note that might contain important information that you can't trust with just anyone. So, share those notes wisely and they will serve your purpose well.

Share Google Keep notes can be used for business or personal purposes. Keep a running chore list or a list of all the vinyl albums you own. The sky's the limit with how you can use Google Keep.

How to collaborate on Google Keep lists and why you should

But what about that sharing? Let's get to it now.

Requirements

The only things you need are a valid Google account and any modern web browser. That's it. Time to share.

1. Log in to Google The first thing you must do is open your default web browser and log in to your Google account. You can also do this from the mobile app on either Android or iOS in the same manner.

2. Locate the note to be shared Scroll through your notes. If you're like me, you have plenty of them. Find the note you want to collaborate on and click it. When the note appears, you should see a person icon second from the left.

Add as many collaborators to a note as you need.

In the resulting popup, type the person or email address with whom you would like to collaborate on the note. You can add as many collaborators as you like to any given note. One thing you cannot do, however, is manage the permissions of those shares. If you add a collaborator to a note, that means they can edit the information contained within. This means you truly must use caution with whom you share these notes. Collaborate with the wrong person and they could wreak havoc on your notes. You don't want that. Once you've added all the necessary collaborators, click Save and you're done.

Add as many collaborators to a note as you need.

How to remove collaborators from a note

A note with associated collaborators will be apparent because you'll see the collaborator's profile icon in the bottom right of the note. If you ever need to remove a collaborator, simply click the profile icon, which will open the same sharing settings popup you saw earlier. Click the X associated with the collaborator to remove them.

Removing a collaborator from Google Keep.

And that's all there is to sharing and collaborating with Google Keep notes. This feature is very basic but it can really make a difference when you have a note that needs to be shared and edited by others.