/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Services & Software Productivity

How to collaborate on Google Keep lists and why you should

Here's an efficient service that you can use to keep track of your shared notes.
jack-wallen
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on
A woman uses a laptop at a sunny cafe table.
Alissa Kumarova/Shutterstock

Google Keep has been my note-taking app for some time now. It's simple, effective, and works with both web browsers and mobile devices. With Google Keep, I can save quick thoughts, add lists, add images, format text, pin notes to the top, and even collaborate with notes.

More how-tos

That's right, my friends, you can collaborate with notes in Google Keep. Because of this, you could create a project, to-do list, a shopping list, or just about anything you need, share it with others, and then they can then add, remove, or edit any entry in the note.

Here's the thing: First and foremost, you share on a note-by-note basis, so it's not global. 

Second, you should be wise about who you share with. You don't want to share a Google Keep note that might contain important information that you can't trust with just anyone. So, share those notes wisely and they will serve your purpose well.

Share Google Keep notes can be used for business or personal purposes. Keep a running chore list or a list of all the vinyl albums you own. The sky's the limit with how you can use Google Keep.

Also: The best note-taking apps for iPad

How to collaborate on Google Keep lists and why you should

But what about that sharing? Let's get to it now.

Requirements

The only things you need are a valid Google account and any modern web browser. That's it. Time to share.

1. Log in to Google

The first thing you must do is open your default web browser and log in to your Google account. You can also do this from the mobile app on either Android or iOS in the same manner.

2. Locate the note to be shared

Scroll through your notes. If you're like me, you have plenty of them. Find the note you want to collaborate on and click it. When the note appears, you should see a person icon second from the left.

The Google Keep Collaborators settings popup.

Add as many collaborators to a note as you need.

Image: Jack Wallen

3. Add collaborators

In the resulting popup, type the person or email address with whom you would like to collaborate on the note. You can add as many collaborators as you like to any given note. 

One thing you cannot do, however, is manage the permissions of those shares. If you add a collaborator to a note, that means they can edit the information contained within. This means you truly must use caution with whom you share these notes. 

Collaborate with the wrong person and they could wreak havoc on your notes. You don't want that. Once you've added all the necessary collaborators, click Save and you're done.

Also: The 5 best note-taking tablets 

The Google Keep Collaborators settings pop-up.

Add as many collaborators to a note as you need.

Image: Jack Wallen

How to remove collaborators from a note

A note with associated collaborators will be apparent because you'll see the collaborator's profile icon in the bottom right of the note. If you ever need to remove a collaborator, simply click the profile icon, which will open the same sharing settings popup you saw earlier. Click the X associated with the collaborator to remove them.

The Google Keep Collaborators settings pop-up.

Removing a collaborator from Google Keep.

Image: Jack Wallen

And that's all there is to sharing and collaborating with Google Keep notes. This feature is very basic but it can really make a difference when you have a note that needs to be shared and edited by others.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered
gettyimages-young-woman-shopping-online-with-laptop-and-credit-card-at-home

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered

What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens
Person wearing a black glove and holding a hand-sized black flashlight

What is the world's brightest flashlight? The top contenders ranked by lumens

Small businesses have big challenges. Here's the tech they are turning to
Business project team working together at meeting room at office.Horizontal.Blurred background.Flares.

Small businesses have big challenges. Here's the tech they are turning to