How to connect your AirPods to an iPhone (and just about any other device)

So you've got a shiny new pair of AirPods (1st, 2nd, or 3rd gen) or AirPods Pro (1st or 2nd generation). Now you've got to get them paired with your devices to start listening to your favorite music, movies, and podcasts.
If you're using an iPhone, Mac, or iPad, the process will probably take about five seconds. If you'd like to use your AirPods with a non-Apple device instead, the task of pairing them is almost as easy.
We'll show you how to quickly connect your truly wireless earbuds to just about any Apple or non-Apple device out there. The process is the same for every generation of standard AirPods and AirPods Pro, meaning this guide should work for pretty much everyone.
The iPhone is probably the most common audio output buddy for AirPods. Luckily, it's also the easiest to connect. Just follow the steps below.
Unlock your iPhone, make sure you're signed into iCloud, and go to your home screen.
With your new AirPods inside their charging case, bring the case close to your iPhone and open it.
You should see a welcome animation pop up within a few seconds. It will include a "Connect" button similar to the left-most card above. Tap Connect.
From here on things will vary depending on your model of AirPods. You may be asked to enable "Hey Siri" commands or offered a trial of Apple Music. Any subsequent cards that pop up are pretty self-explanatory, and you can choose whatever options you'd like.
Once you've reached the end of the process, you'll see a card with a "Done" button and you'll be presented with the right-most card seen above. Your new AirPods are now ready to use.
Final note: Verifying you're signed into iCloud when the process starts makes it a cinch to connect your AirPods to any Mac, iPad, or other supported Apple device that's signed in to the same iCloud account. You'll likely be presented with a pop-up on each device when logging in or turning them on for the first time after you've paired your new AirPods. Simply hit Connect on the pop-up and you can use the AirPods to listen to the audio from any compatible Apple device.
If, for any reason, the above process doesn't work for you, there's a simple workaround. You can connect your AirPods to your iPhone manually. To do this, follow the steps below.
Your Apple Watch should automatically connect with your AirPods when they're paired with the iPhone it's paired with. However, the wearable doesn't need your iPhone nearby to connect with your AirPods, and can be paired directly. This is handy when you're at the gym or out for a run and you've left your iPhone behind, but want some music or podcasts to pass the time. To get this set up, follow these steps.
As mentioned above, if your AirPods were already paired with an iPhone signed into the same iCloud account you use on your Mac, chances are your entire pairing process for your Mac will consist of you clicking the Connect button that pops up.
However, if that doesn't happen because you don't use iCloud, don't have an iPhone, or your Mac's the first device you're pairing your AirPods to, the process is only a little more complicated.
In any of these cases, follow these steps to manually pair your AirPods with your Mac.
As in the Mac section above, the process should be essentially automatic if you've already paired your AirPods with another Apple device on the same iCloud account. However, if you need to do it manually for any of the reasons listed above, follow the steps below on any iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad Mini.
If you've got more than one of the devices listed above, as many of us do, you're probably going to want to use your AirPods with all of them. Thankfully, connecting to all of them works just as described above, and switching between them is a painless process, which we'll describe below.
If you're signed into iCloud, as mentioned several times, this will allow your AirPods to automatically switch between your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices, based on whichever device was most recently unlocked or turned on. Automatic switching can also occur when a phone call comes in on your iPhone, or when you begin playing media on any device, and during select other events. If you'd rather handle things manually, read on.
iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch: To manually switch to your AirPods on any of these devices, simply look for the icon indicated in the green circle above and tap it. This will bring up a menu with available sound output options. If your AirPods are paired correctly, they should appear here.
Mac: Click the volume icon in the MacOS menu bar, or click the Bluetooth option in the MacOS Control Center (shown above). In either place, select the AirPods to switch to them.
The process for connecting to a Windows PC really isn't all that different than it is for connecting to a Mac. Just follow the steps below and you should be up and running in less than a minute.
The process for an Android smartphone can vary much more than any of these other processes due to the wide variety of Android versions out there across thousands of Android-based devices from hundreds of manufacturers. However, we still can provide more generalized steps below.
Your AirPods can be put into pairing mode by pressing and holding the Setup button found on the back of their charging cases. The AirPods should be in the case at this time, and the case's lid should be open. Once the light on the front of the case begins flashing, they're ready to pair.
If you're having issues with charging, connectivity, or something else, a reset can help, and is a fairly quick process. Just follow the steps below.
Yes. Just follow the connection procedures listed above for each device, then reference the "How to connect your AirPods to Multiple Apple devices" section to see how to switch between all connected Apple devices.
Yes. For most Android-based smartphones, tablets, and other devices, the AirPods function like any other pair of Bluetooth earbuds. Check out the "How to connect your AirPods to Android smartphones and tablets" section above for details on how to get this set up.
There are a lot of causes for this issue. We'll quickly go over the most common fixes below.