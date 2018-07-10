How to enable USB Restricted Mode in iOS 11.4.1

Apple has added a new security feature to iOS 11.4.1 that makes it harder for hackers - as well as law enforcement and government agencies - to unlock your iPhone. Here's how to enable this feature.
Must read: Don't buy these Apple products (July 2018 edition)
The new feature prevents USB accessories from connecting to the iOS device if the device has been locked for more than an hour (although there does seem to be a limitation to this).
However, the new feature is not enabled by default, so you have to seek it out if you want to enable it. Fortunately, that's not all that difficult.
Here's where the new setting lives:
Tap on Settings > Touch ID & Passcode (or on the iPhone X Face ID)
You will now need to enter your passcode/pincode, then scroll down until you reach USB Accessories and enable this feature.
It also turns out that activating SOS mode - pressing the power button five times in rapid succession - disables the USB port along with forcing passcode entry (this works no matter what option you choose from the screen, even if you choose cancel).
See also:
- Seven challenges facing the tech industry
- iOS 12 public beta: Should you install it?
- iOS 12/watchOS 5/tvOS 12: Which devices are supported?
- iOS 12: The hidden feature I won't be switching on
- How to download and install iOS 12 beta
- Your iPhone is tracking your movements and storing your favorite locations all the time
- iPhone battery life bad after installing iOS 11.4? Here's what you can do
- iOS 11.4 tips, tricks, and secrets everyone should know
- The coolest USB flash drive you can buy: Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3z
Join Discussion