How to get 15TB of lifetime cloud storage and backups for $150

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
If you don't keep your files backed up, the consequences could be devastating. And there are numerous ways to lose your essential files — computer malfunctions, malware, accidents, and more. But with a cloud storage plan, you don't have to take any chances. Degoo is offering 15TB of lifetime cloud storage and encrypted backups for just $149.99, the best price on the web.
With a 15TB Degoo plan, you'll get more cloud storage than Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive combined. With that capacity, you can store music libraries, 4K videos, vacation photos, and even system image files, all of which will be protected by military-grade 256-bit AES encryption.
Even an excellent service won't be much help if it's too difficult to use. Fortunately, backing up files with Degoo is exceptionally user-friendly. Degoo replicates any file you upload for redundancy, and if you're an Android user, it'll automatically detect new or changed files on your device and update them for you.
Files up to 25GB are supported, but if you need to store larger files such as zipped folders or 4K movies, you can upgrade your limit to 50GB in-app. Your Degoo drive is accessible on an unlimited number of devices, so you can back up files on your desktop, laptop, tablet, and even your phone. Plus, you can share files easily via links or email.
It's no surprise why Degoo has four out of five stars on G2. And TechRadar says, "Take Degoo Cloud for what it is – a mobile-focused, consumer-focused, photo-focused archive tool – and it's a pretty polished solution, especially if you spend a bit of money a month on a subscription."
You no longer need to worry about space to store your files or your data's security. For a limited time, you can get a 15TB lifetime Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan for only $149, and you won't find this plan cheaper anywhere else.