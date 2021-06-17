How to get access to Prime Day deals for free, even if you're not a Prime member

It seems somehow unfair. Some of Amazon's very best deals of the year are available during its Prime Day event, but access to those deals requires paying $119 for a year's membership.

But does it? We're going to show you how you can avoid that $119 fee and get full and complete access to all the Amazon Prime Day deals, at the great Prime Day discounts.

Free trial

Good news! If you haven't been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months, you qualify for a free 30-day trial. Just look for the big yellow "Try Prime" button.

Buy for one month only

If you don't qualify for the free trial, one approach is to buy a Prime membership for just one month. After all, if you really just want access for a few days, a month's membership should do you. A month membership will set you back $12.99. That's low enough that if you just get free shipping on a few products, it will pay for itself.

But you can do better.

Qualify for a student discount and free trial

If you're a student and a new member, you can get a free six month free trial, and then pay $6.49 a month if you decide to keep the service. That's $77 a year instead of $119. And you wonder why adults are always saying, "Stay in school."

Discount for government assistance recipients

If you're on one of the qualifying government assistance programs including SNAP, WIC, and TANF, you can get a Prime membership for half off. That brings the cost down to $5.99 a month. That might still be a lot to bite off, but at least it's something.

Don't forget

Just remember to cancel any free trial before your 30 days are up if you don't want to become a member, or you will be helping to pay for Bezos' rocket fuel.



So there you go. A few different ways to save money on Prime. And while you have a Prime membership, be sure to check out Prime Video, which comes free with your trial membership. My favorite shows to binge during your trial membership are The Man in The High Castle, The Grand Tour, The Expanse, and Good Omens.

