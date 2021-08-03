How to get cheap internet service with no phone line

ZDNet Recommends The best internet service providers When you’re comparing internet providers for your business, don’t just look at speed and price. More than anything else, you want the most reliable connection to keep your business running. Read More

You don't have to use a phone line in order to get internet.

In fact, other types of internet are becoming more and more popular, as most homes can access cheap internet service without a phone line. Depending on where you live, your budget, and the internet speeds you need, there are many options for you.

For instance, with satellite, DSL, cable, and wireless (4G), it is possible to get cheap internet service. These are all great and don't tie up your phone line or require you to pay extra for a phone bill.

What options are available for cheap internet without a phone line? Satellite: As stated in the name, satellite internet uses a satellite orbiting in space to deliver internet access to your home via a dish antenna. This means even the most rural areas can typically still have access to cheap internet service, without phone line service. DSL: Normal DSL actually does require a phone line for internet, but don't rule it out yet. You can opt for "Naked DSL" (or, standalone DSL), which provides internet via a standard telephone jack, but you don't pay for or have use of phone service. This is a great option for getting cheap internet service without a phone line. Cable: Similar to cable television, cable internet uses a coaxial cable network instead of a phone line to allow you to get online. The cable will deliver internet to your modem, which you can connect certain devices to via an ethernet cable. Or roam the house and use wireless internet by connecting your modem to a wireless router. Wireless (4G): Fourth-generation wireless allows you to access the internet on your mobile device – a great option to get internet without cables, cords or phone lines. It may not be the best substitute for wired connections at heavy-use homes, but bell towers around the world will allow you to surf the web with 4G on your phone or tablet.

Can you get cheap internet without a cable connection? You might be surprised to learn that you can get cheap internet service without phone lines or cable connections. That's right – you don't need to pay for phone or TV service to get internet. Wondering how to get internet without cable? Satellite, DSL and wireless (4G) are all viable options. Many internet service providers have these technologies to choose from, with a price that fits your budget and speeds that line up with your internet use.