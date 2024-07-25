'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to install Windows 11 the way you want (and sneak by Microsoft's restrictions)
Microsoft wants people to upgrade to Windows 11, but the company certainly doesn't make it easy. The latest version of Windows imposes strict hardware and security requirements, ruling out older PCs that don't make the grade. Plus, Microsoft makes it almost impossible to use a local account with a new installation of Windows 11. So what can you do if you want to jump to Windows 11 but keep bumping into Microsoft's restrictions?
One handy and free Windows installation tool I've used is Rufus. Designed to run or install Windows from a USB drive, Rufus can help you sneak past some of Microsoft's stringent and annoying requirements. You can tell Rufus to sidestep the hardware constraints, bypass the need for a Microsoft account, and choose a name for the local account you want to use.
Skirting past the hardware restrictions is an option you can use whether you're upgrading your existing Windows 10 PC or installing Windows 11 fresh on a clean computer. The account type you use depends on whether you're upgrading or installing Windows 11 fresh. An upgrade to Windows 11 will preserve whatever type of account you set up in Windows 10 -- local or Microsoft. But with a fresh install, Rufus will let you opt for a local account, which Microsoft doesn't easily allow.
Here's how this all works.
How to install Windows 11 the way you want with Rufus
What you'll need: Before you can use Rufus, you'll need an ISO file of the latest version of Windows 11, which you can get from Microsoft's website. You'll also need a USB drive with at least 8GB of space.
1. Download the Windows 11 ISO file
To snag the Windows 11 ISO file, browse to the Download Windows 11 page. Scroll down to the section that says "Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO)" and select Windows 11 from the drop-down menu. Choose the product language, click Confirm, and then click the Download button to save the ISO file to your PC.
2. Download and launch Rufus
Next, browse to the Rufus website. Scroll down to the Download section and click the link for the latest version of Rufus for your version of Windows. Run the downloaded EXE file to launch the program – no installation required. Insert a USB stick into your PC. Note that the USB drive will be completely reformatted with the Windows 11 installation files.
3. Set up Rufus
At the Rufus window, click the SELECT button near the top and select the Windows 11 ISO file that you downloaded. Under "Image option," confirm that the field says Standard Windows installation. At the top of the screen, make sure the Device field is pointing to the USB drive you wish to use. If not, click the drop-down menu and manually select the drive. You can leave the other settings alone. When ready, click the START button at the bottom of the window.
4. Remove the hardware requirements
At the pop-up window, check the box for "Remove requirement for 4GB+ RAM, Secure Boot, and TPM 2.0." This ensures that the Windows 11 installation won't be blocked if your PC doesn't qualify. Keep in mind though that Microsoft has cautioned against running Windows 11 on an unsupported computer, so this is an unofficial workaround.
5. Set up USB drive
Click OK to confirm. Click OK again to set up your USB drive. Wait until the drive is formatted and created with the necessary Windows 11 installation files. When done, make sure the USB drive is connected to the Windows 10 computer you want to upgrade or the PC on which you want to install Windows 11 from scratch.
6. Install and set up Windows 11
For an upgrade, open the USB drive in File Explorer and double-click the EXE file for Windows 11. On a clean PC, boot off the USB drive to install Windows 11 fresh. Run through the Windows setup screens. The setup should pass with flying colors even though your PC may not support Windows 11.
7. Sign into Windows 11
After the setup is complete, you'll be taken to the Windows 11 desktop. If you upgraded from Windows 10, make sure that all your apps, files, and settings are intact so you can begin using the new version. If you're starting fresh with Windows 11, you can now install the apps you need and tweak the settings as you see fit.
8. Use a local account
If you're installing Windows 11 fresh on a clean PC and want to choose a local account, you can use Rufus to beat Microsoft at its own game. For this to work, you have to specify the name of the local account. Again, set up Rufus and click the START button. At the pop-up window, check the boxes for "Remove requirements for an online Microsoft account" and "Create a local account with username." Then type the local account name you wish to use.
9. Set up USB drive
Click OK and then OK again. After the drive is formatted and set up with the Windows 11 installation files, insert it into the computer on which you want to install the OS.
10. Set up Windows 11
Restart your computer and press the appropriate key to go to the boot menu. Boot off the USB drive, and the Windows 11 installation will start. Go through the usual setup screens, and the local account you specified will automatically be applied.
11. Create a password for your local account
After the setup is finished, you'll be taken to the Windows 11 desktop. You now need to create a password for your local account. Sign out or restart your PC. Back at the sign-in screen, you'll be told that your password must be changed before signing in. Click OK. At the next screen, leave the Password field blank. Enter the password you want to use in the New password and Confirm password fields and then click the right arrow next to the Confirm password field. Click OK, and you'll be returned to Windows 11.
12. Sign into Windows
Sign back into Windows 11 with your local account. To view details on the account, go to Settings and select Accounts. Your local account will be shown by name.