How to log in to the Bitwarden password manager with a passkey
A passkey consists of two things: a public and private key. A private key is secret and is saved on a device, like your phone. A public key is saved on a server housing a site or service where you want to log in. When you log in to that service, the server compares the public and private keys. If they match, you're allowed in. If the keys don't match, you're denied access.
Not every website, service, or app uses passkeys. But passkeys will become the standard eventually. One service that does use passkeys is the Bitwarden password manager. Instead of logging in with your master password, you can enable passkey authentication for a more secure and easier login process.
Let me show you how it's done.
Creating a Bitwarden passkey
What you'll need: The only things you'll need for this task are a valid Bitwarden account and Bitwarden installed on your phone or tablet (Android, iOS/iPadOS). That's it. Let's make some security magic.
1. Log in to the web vault
Passkey setup is handled through the web vault. Log in to your Bitwarden account at vault.bitwarden.com.
2. Turn on the passkey option
Go to Settings > Security > 'Master password'.
On this page, you'll see (near the bottom) the 'Log in with passkey' section. From there, click 'Turn on'.
3. Type your master password
You'll be prompted for your master password. Type the password and click Continue.
4. Select your device
A popup will appear, listing any eligible devices you have that can be used for your passkey.
If you don't see any listed, you haven't installed Bitwarden on your device and logged in to your account. Select your device from the list.
5. Confirm the passkey creation
A popup will appear on your phone to create the Bitwarden passkey. Click Continue and (if prompted) use biometrics to confirm it's you.
6. Name your passkey
Finally, you can name your passkey. Give it a recognizable name and click 'Turn on'.
Now, when you log in to Bitwarden, select 'Log in with passkey' and you can use the passkey on your phone to access your vaults. This login method is faster and more secure.