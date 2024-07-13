'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to preorder everything announced at Samsung Unpacked - and the best deals I found
Samsung's biggest event of the year took place earlier this week, with the company announcing a slew of new Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, two new smartwatches for the Galaxy Watch 7 series, the new Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds (including the Buds 3 Pro), and the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Also: Everything announced at Samsung Unpacked 2024
Most notably, the foldable smartphones got major upgrades with Samsung's new Galaxy AI technology that helps with everything from taking photos to translating notes, to an AI-powered Google assistant. Since Samsung teased its smart ring back in January, we've been waiting for months to see its new features in action, such as the double pinch gestures and a heart rate alert.
Preorders for the new devices start today, and all the products announced will officially go on sale on Wednesday, July 24. Here's how to preorder every new Galaxy device, plus a guide to which retailers are offering the best deals.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
New to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 phones are AI-assisted functions that are accessible without even opening the device, as well as an upgraded camera that supports 2x optical zoom for noise-free photos and AI zoom, and upgraded FlexWindow technology that enables you to check information from multiple Widgets at the same time. The Z Flip 6 starts at $1,100.
Also: I went hands-on with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6, and it's basically a high-tech fidget spinner
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 also got some notable upgrades, including an upgraded gaming experience anchored by its powerful chipset and larger vapor chamber, a new cover screen ratio to provide a more natural bar-type viewing experience, and a thinner, lighter design. The Z Fold 6 starts at $1,900.
Also: I went hands-on with Samsung's $1,900 Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it still feels like a dream
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung's latest smartwatch series -- the Galaxy Watch 7 -- has a new FDA-authorized feature that checks for signs of sleep apnea using the watch's advanced AI algorithm. The watch also comes with a 3nm processor, which boasts a faster CPU and improved power efficiency. Plus, there is a new dual-frequency GPS that can more precisely track location even in dense urban environments. The Watch 7 starts at $300.
Also: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and 7 hands-on: Sensor overload, rugged designs, and cheaper than Apple
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung also introduced a premium, rugged smartwatch aimed at fitness enthusiasts: the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Like the Apple Watch Ultra, Samsung's new wearable is built with durability in mind, as it's made with a titanium Grade 437 frame and 10ATM water resistance. The Watch Ultra's features include a personalized HR zone, a multi-sports tile for triathlon workouts, and up to 100 hours of battery life in the power-saving setting. The Watch Ultra starts at $650.
Also: 5 best features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung has officially entered the smart ring market with its new Galaxy Ring. The ring offers up to seven days of battery life, and a specially designed quick charging case that features aesthetic LED lighting to indicate charging status. You'll get menstrual cycle tracking, energy scores, sleep scores, and even a double-pinch gesture, which lets you take photos or dismiss your alarm on compatible Galaxy smartphones. The Galaxy Ring starts at $400.
Also: Samsung Galaxy Ring hands-on: I asked for 4 features and they delivered on all of them
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series
The Galaxy Buds 3 series now has a stemmed design (similar to Apple's AirPods) in addition to new features like improved active noise cancellation performance, Galaxy AI features such as language translation and voice command, and enhanced two-way speakers. The Buds 3 start at $180 and the Buds 3 Pro start at $250.
Also: Samsung just copied the Apple AirPods' best design feature, and I'm glad it did