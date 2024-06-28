'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How to redact PDFs in Google Docs - for free
You're watching your favorite crime or political drama on television and someone is viewing a document, only to see that much of it is blacked out. That's called redaction -- it's often used to protect sensitive information that shouldn't be viewed by just anyone.
Governments and policing agencies aren't the only groups who might need to redact documents. You've probably added sensitive information to documents, knowing that not everyone should be able to view it. Rather than rewrite the document without the sensitive information or create a new version of the file, try redacting.
Also: How to use ChatGPT to digitize your handwritten notes for free
If you use Google Docs, there's a free and effective -- albeit slightly cumbersome -- way to redact documents or PDFs that doesn't involve installing a third-party tool or learning a scripting language. Here's how.
How to redact documents in Google Docs
What you'll need: The only things you'll need are a valid Google account (free or paid) and a document to redact. This method works the same on both PDFs and other types of documents.
1. Open your PDF
Go to Google Drive and locate the PDF you want to redact. Do not double-click the file to open it; instead, right-click the file and select Open With > Google Docs.
Also: How, when, and why to change your IP address
One thing to keep in mind: this will open the PDF as a Google document. Depending on the complexity of your PDF, it might not survive the transition intact. Unfortunately, this is the only way to redact a PDF in Google Workspaces (without installing a third-party extension like iDox.ai - which can be expensive). If you're using a Google doc, you shouldn't have any issues.
2. Select text to redact
With the document open, highlight the text you want redacted. This can be tricky in PDFs, because sometimes you can highlight text, and sometimes you can't. Be as accurate as possible here.
Also: This email trick declutters your inbox
Next, click Insert > Drawing > New. This will open a pop-up window that lets you create a black box to place over the area to be redacted.
3. Create the drawing
From the pop-up, click the Shapes icon, select Shapes from the drop-down, and then select the square. You can then draw a rectangle that is roughly the size of the information that needs to be redacted.
Also: The best password managers you can buy: Expert tested
This is where the cumbersome part comes in -- there's no way of seeing how large the redaction block needs to be. Once you've drawn the border of the shape, click the Bucket Fill icon, select black for the color, and then click Save and Close.
4. Place the redaction
If you remembered to first select the text to be redacted, the black rectangle will automatically be placed correctly. If the block is too large, it might displace some of the other text but what you want hidden will be taken care of.
Also: How to find and remove spyware from your phone
If you forgot to highlight the text, this is the frustrating part. You have to move and resize the redaction block so it covers the necessary text. Unfortunately, there's very little accuracy to this. Click and drag the block where you want it, but you'll find that sometimes it doesn't move, or it moves too far or not enough. This also depends on the complexity of your PDF. Because PDFs are far more complex than documents, there can be a lot of trial and error here. Your best bet is to always highlight the text to be redacted first.
5. Download the PDF
Continue adding redaction blocks until you have all the sensitive information hidden from sight. Once finished, click File > Download > PDF Document to save the newly redacted PDF to your desktop.
Also: Keep your iPhone super secure. This app shows you how
Although this isn't a perfect solution, it certainly can get the job done. And, again, if you're working with a straight-up Google document, the process is far more reliable.