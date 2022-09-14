How to rename your Android phone for easier Bluetooth management

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I have a lot of Android devices, many of which connect to various Bluetooth devices. My wife also has a lot of Android devices as well. Together, that collection of devices can make it a bit challenging when connecting Bluetooth accessories. This is compounded when you have multiple instances of the same device. For example, my wife and I both have Pixel 6 Pro phones.
Out of the box, those devices are named -- you guessed it -- Pixel 6 Pro. So, if both of our phones are around when I go to connect an accessory, I'm not certain which device I'm connecting to.
There's a very easy way to solve that problem, one I always take care of when I first set up an Android device. That solution is to rename your Android device for the purpose of Bluetooth connections.
For those who might be concerned that renaming a device can cause problems… fret not. Google has made it simple to do this, and the only effect on the device is that it will broadcast a unique name to any accessory or other device that wants to connect.
So, how do you do this? Easy. Let me show you.
The only thing you'll need to make this work is an updated Android device that runs any version of the operating system newer than Android 9 (which should be just about every Android device on the planet at this point).
The first thing you need to do is open Connection Preferences, which is located in Settings > Connected Devices.
From the Connection Preferences window, tap Bluetooth.
From the Bluetooth window, tap Device name. In the resulting pop-up, type the new name for the device and tap Rename.
Now, when you go to connect an accessory, desktop computer, or any other device to your Android phone, the new name will be displayed. That way, you can always be certain you're connecting to the exact device you need.
One thing you must remember, however, is the new name applies only to Bluetooth connections. If you want to give the device a different global name, applying to more apps and settings than just Bluetooth, that is done via Settings > About Phone > Device Name. There's no reason why you can't change the name in both settings, but if you only want the name to apply to Bluetooth connections, then only make the change in Connected Devices.