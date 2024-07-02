X
Tech
How to take a scrolling screenshot on Android, iOS, and iPadOS

You can capture a long, scrolling screen in one single shot on an Android device and an iPhone or iPad. Here's how.
Written by Lance Whitney, Contributor
Reviewed by Min Shin
gettyimages-1360352745
Alavinphoto/Getty Images

I often snap screenshots on my smartphone, typically to provide images for the articles I write. Sometimes, I need to capture more of the screen than I can see at once.

For example, I may want to capture a scrolling webpage, a long email, or another type of content that can't fit on the phone's screen at one time.

Also: How to set app limits on your Android

Android phones and iPhones (as well as iPads) offer the ability to take a full page screenshot of certain content. Here's how this works.

How to take a scrolling screenshot on an Android device 

1. Open the webpage or other scrolling screen

To capture a long or scrolling screen on an Android device, you need to be running Android 12 or higher. The scrolling screenshot option is fairly versatile, as you're able to capture just about any screen, such as your home screen, a webpage, an app, or a document.

On a standard Android phone, such as a Google Pixel, open the webpage or other scrolling screen that you want to capture. Press the Power button and the Volume down button at the same time. Tap the "Capture more" button on the bottom toolbar. An image of the entire screen should open, with a box around the default area that normally would be captured. To include more of the screen, drag the bottom handle lower until you've captured all or as much of the screen as you want. Tap Save.

Taking a scrolling screenshot of a webpage on an Android phone
Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

2. Open the Google Photos app

Android should save the screenshot as an image in your Screenshots folder. To find it, open the Google Photos app, tap the Library icon at the bottom, and then tap the thumbnail for Screenshots. Tap the screenshot you just took.

Google Photos open to pictures
Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

3. Edit the image

From here, you can edit the image to crop it, adjust it, mark it up, or apply filters. 

Also: How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows computer

To share the image, tap the Share icon at the bottom and choose the person or app that you want to use for sharing.

Editing and sharing the screenshot
Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Take a scrolling screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy phone

The process for taking a scrolling screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy phone differs from the steps on a Pixel or other Android devices.

Set up the scrolling screen you want to capture. Press the Power button and the Volume down button at the same time. At the bottom toolbar, press down on the icon with the double down arrow. As you press on this icon, the screen will automatically scroll. Continue pressing down on the icon until you've captured the entire screen, or as much of it as you want. When you're done, tap the image thumbnail on the left.

Settings of Samsung Galaxy phone
Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

You should then be taken to either the Photos app or the Gallery app. In the Photos app, tap the Edit icon to modify or enhance the image. Tap the Share icon to share the image with another person or app.

Editing and sharing the screenshot
Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

In the Gallery app, tap the pencil icon to edit the image. Tap the Share icon to share it.

Editing and sharing the screenshot
Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Take a scrolling screenshot on an iPhone or iPad

To take a scrolling screenshot on an iPhone or iPad, you need iOS 14, iPadOS 14, or higher. The feature is capable of capturing a long webpage, an email message, or a document. Instead of capturing the screenshot as an image, however, iOS and iPadOS capture it as a PDF.

Also: Try this iPhone screenshot trick

On an iPhone or iPad with Touch ID, press the side button and the Home button. On an iPhone or iPad with Face ID, press the side button and the Volume Up button. Tap the thumbnail of the generated screenshot. In the editor window, tap the heading for Full Page. Tap or swipe through the smaller thumbnails on the right to view the entire screenshot.

Taking scrolling screenshot on an iPhone or iPad
Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Using the bottom toolbar, tap the different pen and pencils tools if you wish to mark up the PDF. Tap the + (plus) icon to display a menu where you can add text or a signature, magnify any area of the screenshot, change its opacity, or add a square or other symbol. You can also undo or redo any action by tapping the appropriate icon at the top.

Editing a screenshot of a page
Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

To delete the screenshot, tap the trash can icon at the top. To share the PDF, tap the iOS or iPadOS Share icon and then choose the app, service, or person that you want to share it with. When finished, tap Done. You can then delete the screenshot, copy and delete it, or save it as a PDF to your device or an online service via the Files app.

Sharing and saving a screenshot
Screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET
Show Comments

