How to take a scrolling screenshot on Android, iOS, and iPadOS

I often snap screenshots on my smartphone, typically to provide images for the articles I write. Sometimes, I need to capture more of the screen than I can see at once.

For example, I may want to capture a scrolling webpage, a long email, or another type of content that can't fit on the phone's screen at one time.

Android phones and iPhones (as well as iPads) offer the ability to take a full page screenshot of certain content. Here's how this works.

How to take a scrolling screenshot on an Android device

1. Open the webpage or other scrolling screen To capture a long or scrolling screen on an Android device, you need to be running Android 12 or higher. The scrolling screenshot option is fairly versatile, as you're able to capture just about any screen, such as your home screen, a webpage, an app, or a document. On a standard Android phone, such as a Google Pixel, open the webpage or other scrolling screen that you want to capture. Press the Power button and the Volume down button at the same time. Tap the "Capture more" button on the bottom toolbar. An image of the entire screen should open, with a box around the default area that normally would be captured. To include more of the screen, drag the bottom handle lower until you've captured all or as much of the screen as you want. Tap Save.

2. Open the Google Photos app Android should save the screenshot as an image in your Screenshots folder. To find it, open the Google Photos app, tap the Library icon at the bottom, and then tap the thumbnail for Screenshots. Tap the screenshot you just took.

3. Edit the image From here, you can edit the image to crop it, adjust it, mark it up, or apply filters. Also: How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows computer To share the image, tap the Share icon at the bottom and choose the person or app that you want to use for sharing.

Take a scrolling screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy phone

The process for taking a scrolling screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy phone differs from the steps on a Pixel or other Android devices.

Set up the scrolling screen you want to capture. Press the Power button and the Volume down button at the same time. At the bottom toolbar, press down on the icon with the double down arrow. As you press on this icon, the screen will automatically scroll. Continue pressing down on the icon until you've captured the entire screen, or as much of it as you want. When you're done, tap the image thumbnail on the left.

You should then be taken to either the Photos app or the Gallery app. In the Photos app, tap the Edit icon to modify or enhance the image. Tap the Share icon to share the image with another person or app.

In the Gallery app, tap the pencil icon to edit the image. Tap the Share icon to share it.

Take a scrolling screenshot on an iPhone or iPad

To take a scrolling screenshot on an iPhone or iPad, you need iOS 14, iPadOS 14, or higher. The feature is capable of capturing a long webpage, an email message, or a document. Instead of capturing the screenshot as an image, however, iOS and iPadOS capture it as a PDF.

On an iPhone or iPad with Touch ID, press the side button and the Home button. On an iPhone or iPad with Face ID, press the side button and the Volume Up button. Tap the thumbnail of the generated screenshot. In the editor window, tap the heading for Full Page. Tap or swipe through the smaller thumbnails on the right to view the entire screenshot.

Using the bottom toolbar, tap the different pen and pencils tools if you wish to mark up the PDF. Tap the + (plus) icon to display a menu where you can add text or a signature, magnify any area of the screenshot, change its opacity, or add a square or other symbol. You can also undo or redo any action by tapping the appropriate icon at the top.

To delete the screenshot, tap the trash can icon at the top. To share the PDF, tap the iOS or iPadOS Share icon and then choose the app, service, or person that you want to share it with. When finished, tap Done. You can then delete the screenshot, copy and delete it, or save it as a PDF to your device or an online service via the Files app.

