/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Smartphones iPhone

How to disable this super annoying camera feature on the iPhone 13 Pro

Tired of the camera on your iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max constantly switching to Macro mode? Read this.
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer and  Christina Darby, Associate Editor on
Reviewed by Alyson Windsor
iphone-13-pro-pro-max.jpg

 

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have an impressive camera setup that's incredibly fun to use. The cinematic video mode, with its dynamic focus-panning, is enough to make you feel like a creative pro.

In addition to the video mode, Apple also added the option to take Macro photos -- that is, close-up shots of objects -- for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. 

Also: How to take great macro photos with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

However, when the phones were first released, there wasn't any sort of button to switch into Macro mode. Instead, the phone would recognize that it was getting close to an item and automatically switch to Macro mode. 

The problem: you don't want this jarring automatic switch interrupting your quick, creative snap. 

As the reviews rolled in and users expressed their annoyance, Apple quickly confirmed that a future update would include a toggle to disable Auto Macro mode switching. And with the release of iOS 15.1, Apple made good on its promise. 

How to turn off Auto Macro mode

1. Update your software

Before you find the new setting, make sure you've installed iOS 15.1 (or a newer version). You can do that by opening the Settings app and going to General > Software Update

software-update-screenshot

Make sure your software is up to date by going to settings, then general, and click on the "software update" option. 

Screenshot by Christina Darby/ZDNet

2. Turn off Macro mode

Once your iPhone is updated, turn off Auto Macro mode by going to Settings > Camera and scrolling to the very bottom of the page. Slide the switch next to Auto Macro to the Off position. 

image.jpg

Turn off Auto Macro to stop your camera from jumping all around when trying to take a photo. 

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

How to take a Macro photo with automatic switching turned off

Now that your iPhone's camera will no longer automatically detect and switch lenses to take a Macro photo, how do you take one on purpose? Glad you asked. 

Open the camera app, switch to the ultra-wide camera -- it's the 0.5 option in the app -- and then get really close to the item you're trying to photograph. 

Also: How to stream from your iPhone to your TV

In my basic testing, it doesn't appear that you can get as close with manual Macro mode as you could previously, but the results are still impressive.

How to use Macro Control Mode

All of this isn't to say that Auto Macro is useless. If you still want to utilize the magnified shots that Macro mode delivers (and with the iPhone's suggestion), you can also turn on the Macro Control toggle within the camera settings. 

Simply go to Settings > Camera > and turn on Macro Control

What exactly does this control toggle do? When taking your next close-up picture, get up close to the subject and the Camera app will display a macro button -- a flower encapsulated by a yellow circle. Tap the button to turn off the automatic switching or tap again to turn it on -- the choice is yours. 

FAQ

What can you expect from the results of a macro photo?

Macro shots allow you to capture subjects as close as two centimeters away. Still macro photos, with enough lighting, can capture finer details like the whiskers of your furry friend to the droplets on a flower petal. 

For a little inspiration, check out the finalists from Apple's Macro Shot on iPhone Challenge.

Should I turn off Macro Mode or use Macro Control?

If you're a photography buff or wanting to unleash your inner creative, you may want to opt for Macro Control so you can play around with the advanced feature. 

Also: How to use the Pixel 7 Pro's Macro Focus Mode

If you purchased the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max for a routine phone upgrade or for reasons aside from the camera updates, the automatic shift to Macro mode when simply trying to take a close-up of your morning cup of coffee may call for you to turn the mode off completely. 

Do the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro have the same cameras?

While both the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro offer multi-camera setups, the difference in the cameras lies in their rear lenses. The iPhone 13 has a dual camera system -- including an ultra-wide and wide lens. 

Also: iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Is it worth the upgrade?

If you're looking to shoot from further away or capture more candid moments, the iPhone 13 Pro has an additional telephoto lens and, of course, the capability to shoot macro photography.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Fastest way to access iPhone camera: Change this one awesome setting
Person taking picture with iPhone

Fastest way to access iPhone camera: Change this one awesome setting

How to take better iPhone photos
img-4718.jpg

How to take better iPhone photos

How to keep the Android lock screen from displaying sensitive content
lockscreen1

How to keep the Android lock screen from displaying sensitive content