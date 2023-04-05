How to use Bing Image Creator (and why it's better than DALL-E 2)

Photo created using Bing Image Creator with the prompt "a photo of a robot in a studio taking photographs with a DSLR camera." Bing Image Creator/ZDNET

Generative AI tools have exploded into the mainstream in recent months. It all started with the preview launch of ChatGPT, a conversational AI chatbot from OpenAI that has amazed users with its natural tone, ease of accessibility, and usefulness.

Since then, both Google and Microsoft have released their own AI chatbots with Bard and Bing Chat, respectively, even while the AI craze hasn't been without its security, ethical, and economic concerns. More recently, Microsoft released an AI image creator within Bing, using a more advanced version of DALL-E 2, another one of OpenAI's projects.

Similar to using ChatGPT, the DALL-E 2 image generator is accessed by logging into OpenAI's website, where users can then enter a prompt in a text area and wait while it creates an image using artificial intelligence.

There are some key differences between how Bing Image Creator and the original DALL-E 2 work, however, and we'll explore those as we go along. First, let's dive into learning how to use the new Bing Image Creator.

How to use the new Bing Image Creator

Image created using the prompt: "Create a photo of a room painted green with green curtains and a sloth sitting on a hammock". Bing/DALL-E

What you need: Using the Bing Image Creator only requires a Microsoft account and access to Bing.com, no need for a DALL-E 2 or OpenAI account.

1. Go to the Bing Image Creator and log in Unlike Bing Chat, you don't need Microsoft Edge to access the Bing Image Creator. Just go to Bing.com/Create and click on Join & Create to log into your Microsoft account to access the image generator.

On the homepage for the Bing Image Creator, click on Join. Screenshot by Maria Diaz/ZDNET

2. Enter your prompt At this point, enter a description of the image you want to prompt Bing to create for you. Just like when using an AI chatbot, be as descriptive as possible to ensure your result is accurate. After you enter your prompt in the text area, click on Create.

Screenshot by Maria Diaz/ZDNET

For this prompt, I'm going to request the following: "a photo of a sleeping lion in a room with blue flower wallpaper and gold curtains," then click on Create and wait for my images to be generated.

3. View your results Once your images are ready, it's time to check the results. DALL-E and Bing's Image Creator both will typically display four generated images for each prompt. Also: How to use DALL-E 2 to turn your visions into AI-generated art They're not always great, as the free AI image generators are still not as advanced enough to create truly lifelike images, so you may see some errors in details like a person's fingers or eye positioning, or the keys on a computer, for example. As you can see below, the images that were generated don't have a gold curtain, so that's something I probably could've worded better. Regal curtains aside, I'm happy with the results -- the lion images are impressively beautiful.

These are the images created with the prompt I entered (highlighted at the top). Screenshot by Maria Diaz/ZDNET

4. Download your image(s) After looking through the generated images, I decided to download this one. Just clicking on an image will expand it and give you the options to Share, Save to your account, Download, or provide Feedback. It's worth noting that you can download one, all, or none of the images.

This was my favorite photo of the four. Screenshot by Maria Diaz/ZDNET

FAQ

Can I create images using the new Bing Chat?

There are two ways to use the Bing Image Creator: You can generate images by going to Bing.com/Create or you can create images right from Bing Chat.

Images created within the chat window on Bing. Screenshot by Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Here's how you can ask the new Bing to create an image right from the chat window:

Open Microsoft Edge Go to Bing.com Click on Chat Under "Conversation style," click on Creative Write your prompt, beginning with a phrase like "create an image" or "generate a photo" -- otherwise Bing will just search for an image with your description.

Bing Chat can only create images when the conversation style is set to Creative.

How do you write prompts to create images?

The more specific you are in your prompts, the better; think of the prompt as a set of directions for the creation of the image you have in mind. Include adjectives, nouns, and verbs to describe the image and what the subject is doing -- even styles are encouraged. If you say, "create a photo of..." you'll get a different result than if you say create a cartoon, a painting, or a 3D render; so the image style is important.

This is the best way to build your prompt. Screenshot by Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Here's how Bing's Image Creator recommends you format your prompts: Adjective + Noun + Verb + Style. In this case, that would be "Fuzzy creature wearing sunglasses, digital art."

You can use different terms to describe the style, as well, like impressionism, cubism, abstract, etc.

Is Bing Image Creator free?

Bing's Image Creator is free at this time, though you can pay for more boosts if you run out. Boosts are like credits, where each prompt you give it to create an image will cost you one of your boosts, but you get 25 when you first start using the Image Creator.

Once you run out of boosts, the Bing Image Creator will take longer to generate images after it's given a prompt. Instead of 10-30 seconds, it will then take up to five minutes.

Microsoft refills boosts on a weekly basis, but you have the option of redeeming Microsoft rewards in exchange for more boosts.

Is Bing Image Creator the same as DALL-E 2?

DALL-E 2 and the Bing Image Creator are not the same. Like with GPT-4 in Bing Chat, Microsoft is incorporating a more advanced version of the AI art generator into its image creator.

DALL-E 2 | Bing | Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Though the same prompt won't render the same results twice, you can see the comparison of images created with both DALL-E 2 (left) and Bing Image Creator (right). Beyond artistic differences, the Bing images boast better attention to detail and vibrancy than the DALL-E 2 images.

Is there a waitlist to use the Bing Image Creator?

There is no waitlist to use the Bing Image Creator at this time, all you have to do is log into the website with your Microsoft account and you should have access to it.