How to use Google Wallet - and why you should already
Most people still carry a physical wallet, but with cashless payments becoming the norm, many are moving beyond and using cashless and cardless payments.
If you're not familiar, Google Wallet is a free app you'll find on most Android phones. It securely stores credit and debit cards, letting you make payments at stores, restaurants, and more -- entirely with your phone. Google Wallet uses the same NFC technology that powers "tap to pay" found in most cards these days, and you can pay simply by holding your phone close to the terminal. For cards with a scannable barcode, the app will display that barcode, letting you leave the card out of your physical wallet.
Are you interested in simplifying your life with Google Wallet? Let's dive in.
What cards can be added to Google Wallet?
Credit and debit cards are the most popular options to add to Google Wallet. However, you can add several other useful things -- transit cards, store loyalty cards, gift cards, movie tickets, concert or event tickets, gym passes, boarding passes, theme park season passes, insurance cards, company IDs, and even official IDs that you can use for TSA Precheck in some states.
With the app's photo feature, you can add any card with a barcode or QR code.
How do I add cards to Google Wallet?
There are two ways to add a card to your Google Wallet -- from the Wallet app or your bank's app or website. The first option is the most common.
From the main screen on the Wallet app, tap "+ Add to Wallet" at the bottom. Choose the type of card you're adding -- payment, transit, loyalty, etc.
If you're adding a payment card, tap "New credit or debit card". Either scan your card with the camera or type in the information manually. Once the info is added, tap save. Google may ask you to verify your payment method through email or text.
Additionally, some banks allow users to add cards to Google Wallet from the bank website or app. If your bank supports this option, you'll see an "Add to Google Wallet" or "Add to GPay" button when you log in. Tap that button and follow the instructions.
If you're adding a transit or loyalty card, you'll choose from the list (not all transit options and stores are available). You'll then log in to your transit or store account and connect your card.
Can I use Google Wallet on smartwatches?
You can use Wallet on any Android watch running Wear 2.0 and up, including the Pixel series, the Galaxy series, and more (as long as the watch has NFC). With Google Wallet on a watch, you can make contactless payments wherever Google Pay is accepted by holding your watch to the pay terminal. This is an incredibly convenient option if you're in a situation where you can't, or don't want to, carry your regular wallet.
While Google Wallet will come preinstalled on some watches, you may need to install it yourself. Most watches will let you create a home screen widget for the app, making installation quick.
How do I make a payment with Google Wallet?
Making a payment with Google Wallet is simple. The home screen of the app shows all of your connected cards. When you're ready to pay, swipe through until you see the card you want to use. Tap on it, and you'll see "Hold to reader" below. That lets you know the app is ready. Hold your phone close to the terminal and wait for a check mark.
What can Google Wallet do?
Using your phone or watch to pay for things might seem awkward. However, it's convenient once you get the timing and process down.
I've been saved several times when I left my wallet at home but had my phone. I've found the technology to be pretty reliable. The real convenience, though, comes once you move past payments.
I recently added my family's local theme park season passes to my Google Wallet. Now, I don't need to deal with my wallet or even the park app for admission. But even better, if we're visiting the water park, I can use my watch to access our drink and meal plans, leaving my wallet and phone in a locker. Additionally, I've added my alma mater's football season tickets to the app, meaning I don't have to log in to another app each game day.
If you've ever considered using Google Wallet, give it a shot, and there's a good chance you'll find it more useful than you ever thought.