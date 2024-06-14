'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to use Microsoft Edge's integrated AI image generator
While you can use Microsoft's Designer tool to generate AI-based images from any web browser by visiting the dedicated website for Copilot or Designer, accessing Designer is quicker and easier right in Microsoft Edge.
Through an integrated sidebar, you can launch and use Copilot or Designer to request images based on your descriptions. You can view the images in the sidebar and then open one in the main browser window to share, save, and modify it.
Let's see how this tool works.
How to use Copilot within Microsoft Edge
First, ensure you're signed in to Edge with a Microsoft or work/school account. In Edge, click the three-dot More icon in the upper-right corner and select Settings. At the Profiles screen, choose the account you want to use and click the "Sign in to sync data" button. When you're done, click the Sync setting and turn off any items you don't want to sync.
Next, make sure you're running the latest version of Edge. Click the More icon again, go to "Help and feedback," and select "About Microsoft Edge." Any available update will automatically be downloaded and installed.
1. Access Copilot from the sidebar
Hover over or click the Copilot icon at the top of the Edge sidebar on the right to make the pane for Copilot appear.
Hovering over the icon opens the pane in floating mode. In this case, clicking anywhere else in the browser closes the pane. Clicking the icon opens the pane in side-by-side mode with your main browser window. With this mode, you can click anywhere outside the pane, and it remains open. In side-by-side mode, you can also resize the pane width by dragging the separation bar left or right.
2. Ask Copilot to create an image
The integrated Copilot tool works similarly to the Copilot website. In the prompt window, tell Copilot to create an image and then describe the image you want created. Click the arrow icon to the right of the prompt. By default, four images should generate, each shown as a small thumbnail.
3. Revise the image
Copilot suggests a few prompts to revise the image with further details. Select one of the suggested prompts, and Copilot will cook up four new images.
4. View an image in a larger format
Click any image to view it in a larger size. The image should appear in the main Edge window.
5. Share or save the image
If you like the image, you can choose what to do with it. Click Share to create a shareable link. Click Save to save the image to a collection in your browser. Click Download to download the file as a JPEG.
6. Customize the image
To edit the image, click Customize. The Microsoft Designer tool pops up with several options to modify the image. You can erase any part of the image, remove or blur the background, apply a filter, add text, and adjust the brightness and other visual elements. You can even try out specific designs and templates.
When you're done, click the Download button at the top. You can save your image as a PNG, JPEG, or PDF file. You can copy and paste an image elsewhere or send it to your phone.
How to use Designer within Microsoft Edge
You can also access the Designer tool directly from the Edge sidebar.
1. Add Designer to sidebar
Check the right sidebar of Edge for the Designer icon. If you don't see it, click the + icon (Customize) at the bottom of the sidebar. Browse or search for Designer in the list of apps. Depending on your version of Edge and Windows, the app will be called Designer (Preview) or Image Creator from Designer.
Either way, click the icon to launch it in the right pane. Then, right-click on the icon and select Pin to sidebar if you wish to store the app there permanently.
2. Generate the images
At the prompt, type a description of the image you want. In response, Designer may display a range of different images. Select an image you want to use and then click Customize if you wish to tweak it.
3. Customize and save an image
At the Designer edit screen, you can use the various tools to crop or resize the image. You can also apply AI tools, filters, adjustments, and new designs and styles. When you're done, click the Download button to save your modified image.
Disclaimer: You should consider the legal consequences (e.g. copyright) of using AI-generated images before implementing them in your work.