How to use Pixel 8 Pro's thermometer to take the temperature of almost anything

I frequently have to check the temperature of the three aquariums in my home and the pond in my backyard. I used to depend on a kitchen thermometer (which also doubled as a cat play toy, thanks to the built-in laser pointer). However, I found that the device wasn't always accurate, especially when trying to discern the temperature of moving water.

But when Google announced the Pixel 8 Pro would include a temperature sensor, I thought nothing of it. I figured it was just another gimmick the phone didn't really need. When my Pixel 8 Pro arrived, I didn't bother with the thermometer app.

Until one day, when I couldn't find my trusty, laser-pointing, fun-time thermometer. I did, however, have my phone with me. So, I pulled out the device, searched for the thermometer app, opened it, and checked the temperature of our pond.

I was surprised at how easy and accurate the functionality was. Since then, I haven't bothered with my old thermometer.

The Pixel 8 Pro temperature sensor is very good at reading temperatures. And now that Google has added Body Temperature into the mix, your handset can take the place of those thermometers you're always losing.

With the Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app, you can accurately test the temperature of:

Food and organic items

Beverages and water

Cast iron

Ceramic and glass

Matte metal

Shiny metal

Plastic and rubber

Fabric

Wood

Walls and Windows

Body temperature

To get the most accurate reading, it's important to select the type of object you are checking. I've tested this and found the readings can be off by as much as three degrees when using the wrong category. Fortunately, the developers have made it fairly easy to switch.

Let me show you how to use the new Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer app, so you can get accurate temperature readings.

How to use the Pixel 8 Pro thermometer

What you'll need: The only thing you'll need is a Pixel 8 Pro phone. You won't find this feature in the Pixel 8 or any other Pixel phone, as the temperature sensor was only added to the Pixel 8 Pro.

1. Open the Thermometer app The first thing to do is open the Thermometer app. You'll find this listed in the Android App Drawer of your Pixel 8 Pro.

Look for the thermometer icon and you'll find the Thermometer app. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

2. Select Object or Body The next step is to tap either Object or Body. This is important because the only way to get an accurate temperature of your body is to select the correct entry. Also, by selecting Body, you can sync the data to your Fitbit-enabled watch. You can also enable voice assist and temperature guidance for the Body option (which isn't available for Objects).

If you don't see this page, you need to update Android. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

3. Tap Object Temperature If you want to measure the temperature of anything other than a person, take "Object temperature."

Hopefully, Google will add a new category (like Living Objects) in the future. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

4. Open the category selector At the bottom of the next page, tap Default.

Although you can use Default, you'll find the app is more accurate if you choose the correct category. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

5. Choose your category From the resulting pop-up, tap the category that matches the item you want to check and then tap Done.

Select the proper category for the object you want to test. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

6. Check the temperature Place the phone at least two inches (5 cm) away from the object you want to test and then tap the large blue button labeled Tap To Measure. The app will immediately report the temperature of whatever it was you were measuring. If you want to re-check, tap the circle/arrow below the temperature and then tap the Tap To Measure button again.

A successful measure of my office aquarium tells me I need to lower the temperature just a bit. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

7. Check body temperature When you want to check your body temperature, the process is a bit different. First, you need to select Body Temperature and then select your age range from the top-right drop-down. Next, make sure you know where the sensor is on the back of the phone (right below the LED light). Hold the sensor a few inches from your forehead and tap the app button. After tapping the app button, slowly move the phone to your temple (while maintaining an equal distance from your skin) within 4 seconds. The app will beep and you can then check your temperature.

I've found the Pixel 8 Pro temperature sensor to be as accurate as my old kitchen thermometer. And given my phone is almost always within reach, using this tool is far more convenient.