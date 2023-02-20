How to use the Samsung Galaxy S23's new magical Photoshop-like trick

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
With the launch of iOS 16 last fall, Apple included a pretty cool feature in the Photos app that allows iPhone and iPad owners to long-press on a subject in a photo and remove it from the background. It's a downright impressive feature that I use a few times a week.
Not one to be left behind, Samsung has added a similar feature to the Galaxy S23 lineup of phones.
Unfortunately, older Galaxy phones that are also capable of running One UI 5.1 -- which comes preinstalled on the Galaxy S23 series -- won't have the Object Cut Out Tool after receiving the update.
One UI 5.1 is currently rolling out to older Samsung devices, including the S22, S21, and S20 series, along with the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Also: How to find and use iOS 16's hidden Photoshop-like feature
Once you have your shiny new Galaxy S23 up and running, open the Gallery app and give the Object Cut Out Tool a try.
The Object Cut Out Tool is built directly into Samsung's Gallery app, so that's where you'll need to go to use it. Open the Gallery app and then find a photo that has a clear subject and background. I've found that portraits work well, and really anything that has a clear distinction between the subject and the background works. After you find a photo, open it.
With the picture open, long-press on the subject. You'll need to leave your finger on it for a few seconds, during which you'll see a small animation where eventually the item will begin to float, as if it's coming out of the picture.
After the item begins floating, you can drag and drop it into another app that you have open using split-screen. But I think the easiest method is to just lift your finger off it as it floats, and then select either Copy, Share, or Save Image from the menu that pops up.
Also: 5 hidden features on the new Samsung S23 and S23 Ultra
Copy will put the picture on your phone's clipboard for you to paste into another app. Share will open Android's share sheet, and Save Image will save a background-free copy to the Gallery app.