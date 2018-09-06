How to watch Apple's iPhone event on September 12, 2018

Didn't find an invite to Apple's September 12 iPhone unveiling in your inbox? Don't worry, because you can still grab yourself a front-row seat and watch it as it happens, all from the comfort of your home or office.

First thing's first - the where and when. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, 12 September 2018, and kicks off at 10 am PDT, or 1 pm ET and 6 pm UK time (to see when this is for your local time, check out this timetable). The event is being held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California (but if you're not been invited in person, this won't matter to you).

If you go to the Apple Events site, you can add the event to your calendar now, so you don't forget on the day.

The event is likely to last 2.5 to 3 hours.

So, what do you need to watch? Here's what Apple recommends:

Mac : You'll need Safari on macOS 10.12 Sierra or later, and go to the Apple Events page in the browser

: You'll need Safari on macOS 10.12 Sierra or later, and go to the Apple Events page in the browser Windows 10 : You'll need to use the Microsoft Edge browser, and go to the Apple Events page in the browser

: You'll need to use the Microsoft Edge browser, and go to the Apple Events page in the browser iPhone/iPad/iPod touch : You'll need a device running iOS 10 or later, and go to the Apple Events page in the Safari browser

: You'll need a device running iOS 10 or later, and go to the Apple Events page in the Safari browser Apple TV: An "Apple Events" app will appear shortly before the event kicks off, so use this to watch the event

Apple also says that "Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required)," so if you are running something else, head over to the Apple Events page and it could still work for you.

The event will be available for streaming either through the Apple TV Apple Events app or the Apple Events website shortly after the actual live event ends. This should be viewable on platforms that don't support the live stream (such as iOS 9, Windows 7 and Windows 8).

