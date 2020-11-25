HP Black Friday deals: Omen, Envy, Pavilion and more laptops

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Following in the footsteps of Lenovo, rival HP has seen its Black Friday ad leaked this week (though both come weeks after the plans of competitor Dell were announced). Whereas many retailers have advertised deals throughout Nov., HP's sale is in the time frame that we had come to expect for Black Friday discounts: starting on Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) and running through Cyber Monday (Nov. 30), with doorbusters sprinkled across that time period. That said, many of its products may currently be at the discounted listed in the ad, so here are the best deals that should be unique to the Black Friday weekend.

HP Chromebook 14-db0020nr laptop for $199.99 $50 off HP will also have a $179.99 Chromebook deal during Black Friday, but for an extra 20 bucks you can get a bigger screen than the alternative's 11-inch display and still stay under $200. In addition to the 14-inch display, this Chromebook is built around an AMD A4 processor with Radeon R3 integrated graphics. View Now at HP

HP Pavilion 15z-eh000 laptop for $449.99 $180 off You can get this solid laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, and 15.6-inch full HD display for $469.99 throughout the Black Friday weekend, but if you want to save a little more, you can get an additional $20 off by getting up early on Black Friday morning -- like 5am ET early -- for the doorbuster discount. View Now at HP

HP Envy TE01-1165t desktop for $649.99 $100 off Many of HP's desktop prices in its Black Friday ad are already on its website today -- good news if you don't want to wait, but it makes true deals harder to find. You will save $100 off this Envy desktop compared to today's pricing, however, and it's well equipped if you are a gamer or need a performance PC, including an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive and 256GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 discrete graphics card. View Now at HP

HP Pavilion x360 14t-dw000 for $399.99 $180 off If you want the flexibility of a Windows convertible laptop without breaking the bank, this 2-in-1 will be at its lowest price starting at 9am ET on Thanksgiving, $20 less than during the rest of Black Friday weekend. It features a Core i3 processor so it's more powerful than budget models using Intel Celeron or Pentium chips, but most importantly it comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with a 360-degree hinge to allow you to flip it over tablet-style or prop it upright in tent mode for hands-free video viewing. View Now at HP

There are plenty of other noteworthy HP deals worth checking out, including: