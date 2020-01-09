HP intros new cloud services as part of Engage portfolio

HP Inc. on Thursday announced new cloud services within its Engage POS product line that aim to reduce manual IT work for retailers and hospitality operators.

The new HP Engage Console and Engage Catalog are designed to help businesses find and manage connected devices and apps. The Engage Console provides application distribution and management for retail point-of-sale devices and apps, while the Catalog functions as a marketplace for retail apps and services by ISVs.

For troubleshooting, the Console system can solve device issues remotely without requiring IT staff. Devices can also be provisioned in bulk via automatic compliance checks and security alerts.

"Technology empowers today's retailers to manage their business better with versatile and connected computing devices. At the same time, retailers want to manage their applications in secure and efficient ways," said Aaron Weiss, VP and GM of Retail Solutions for HP. "With HP Engage Console and HP Engage Catalog, HP is bridging this gap and providing modern solutions for customers and partners to manage their fleet of devices securely and remotely."

HP also said that its Engage POS hardware is now certified with other MDM services including VMware and SOTI. ISV partners also have the option of buying the MDM services with HP hardware.

HP launched its Engage lineup a year ago, expanding its focus beyond the enterprise to target small and medium sized retailers and hospitality operators. At launch, the system included an all-in-one POS system and with a partnership with PayPal for payment processing and services.

Prior to the launch of Engage, HP had not seen a lot of traction or focus on the SMB market.

RELATED: