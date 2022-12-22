'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Fast speeds, portable design, and loads of memory are just a few of the features this HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop provides, but it doesn't stop there. With over 12 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256 GB SSD, you get 15x faster performance than a normal hard drive while having plenty of bandwidth to run all you favorite apps at once.
No matter the use of this laptop, the battery life can withstand it all with up to 9.5 hours of life. Additionally, while the battery can keep up with all you use this laptop for, the display can as well. The 15.6-inch HD touch-screen display with BrightView technology makes sure everything on your screen is colorful and clear. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics embedded into this laptop also make a great viewing experience for gaming, streaming, and even surfing the web as you complete your daily tasks.
If you need to use this for work instead of just play, this laptop is fully capable to support all your work meetings with a 720p HD camera and two microphones. Even if your job requires you to run multiple tabs and tasks at once, that's not a worry with the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor inside this powerful unit.
Also: Best laptops under $1,000
With a 15.6-inch touch-screen, there isn't much you can't see or do on this laptop. The specs in this HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop aren't seen too often. This deal matches the lowest price this laptop has seen since its release. Make sure you secure this deal before the holiday season is over.