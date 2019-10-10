HP launches new Chromebooks, Chromebox, adds Chrome OS to its desktop as a service plan

HP

HP launched a series enterprise Chrome OS devices that include the Chromebooks and Chromebox as well as device-as-a-service plans.

The move from HP comes after Dell Technologies outlined its push to bring more Chrome OS devices into the enterprise. Dell wrapped its Chromebook launch in service and support plans for enterprises.

In a blog post, HP noted that more enterprises were looking at Chromebooks given that employees are mostly using web applications. Like Dell, HP is expanding its multi-OS support to include Chrome OS.

HP, which recently outlined its restructuring plans, launched the following:

HP Chromebook Enterprise x360 14E G1, a Chromebook 2-in-1 that features Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and runs up to 13 hours. .

HP Chromebox Enterprise G2, which is designed for frontline workers, shared workspaces and call centers. It can also be configured for kiosks and digital signage.

HP Chromebook Enterprise 14A G5, a laptop that runs on AMD A4 and A6 processors.

These devices will be available in October and November. All three of the devices will be added to HP's DaaS plans in November.

