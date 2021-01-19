HP refreshes Chromebook education portfolio with better cameras, Intel and MediaTek processors

ZDNet Recommends The best Chromebook laptops Our pick of the best Chromebooks for work, school, and home. Read More

HP said it will launch five new Chromebooks aimed at teachers and students as PC makers flock to Google's Chrome OS and education ecosystem.

Amid remote work and education, Chromebook popularity has surged. Much of the recent PC shipment gains can be attributed to Chromebooks. HP, like other PC vendors, are looking to position for continued remote and hybrid education models.

For teaching, HP launched the Chromebook 14 G7, which uses the latest Intel processors with a 14-inch screen, ultra-wide HD webcam and dual microphones. the system also has multiple HDMI and USB-C ports for displays and accessories. HP's Chromebook 14 G7 will be available in February.

HP also added more Chromebooks to its Education Edition lineup. The systems include long battery life an anchored keyboard to prevent keys from being removed and spill resistance. HP Classroom Manager is also included to enable teachers to remotely control student web and app use as well as private chat.

The student Chromebooks include:

HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 EE, which uses the latest Intel Celeron and has a 360-degree hinge, damage-resistant touchscreen and optional stylus. There's also an integrated HD camera and 8 MP autofocusing camera as well as Wi-Fi 6 enabled. The system will be available in March.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G4. Credit: HP

HP Chromebook 11 G9 EE, available in February, and HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE, available in January, can be powered by Intel or MediaTek processors. Battery life is up to 16 hours.

HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE uses MediaTek processors and 360-degree hinge. The system is available in January.

