HP unveils new business desktops, all-in-one PCs as part of work-from-home push

Along with the new laptops that HP announced the other day, the computing giant has launched several new desktops as part of a major roll-out of PCs to respond to the rapid increase in remote work due to the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, one new all-in-one appears to be produced specifically to address the new realities of distance working and virtual collaboration.

As the name suggests, the Collaboration All-in-One G6 with Zoom Rooms most notably features built-in Zoom Rooms integration, making it easy to start a Zoom meeting with just a single click. An wide-angle (88-degree) eye-level camera provides a more natural appearance compared to peering into a webcam from odd angels. Don't expect this to replace a traditional PC, however, as the Collaboration AIO will run on Windows IoT, Microsoft's latest operating system for embedded systems.

If you need an all-in-one with real desktop power, then HP has you covered with the EliteOne 800 All-in-One G6 PC, which the company dubs the "world's most powerful commercial" AIO PC . As nebulous as that distinction may be (it's based on Windows 10 Pro systems, so no Apple iMac is included), the EliteOne will ship with Intel's 10th-generation Core CPUs and can be optionally configured with Nvdia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super discrete graphics card, bringing virtual reality capabilities to "commercial" all-in-ones. The 23.8-inch and 27-inch display choices are optionally able to be equipped with low-blue-light panels, and HP will provide three different stand options to let you customize the way the EliteOne sits on your desktop.

If you don't need, or want, the all-in-one experience, HP is also launching a trio of new desktops, each provided with similar self-proclaimed industry-leading as the EliteOne. The EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC, for instance, is described as the "world's smallest and most powerful Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF) business PC," while HP hails the EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor PC as the "world's highest performance and most expandable business-class SFF." For its part, the EliteDesk 800 G6 Tower PC is labeled as the "world's highest performance and more expandable business-class tower PC," though U.S. customers won't get a chance to test that claims, as it will be unavailable in the United States.

The EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC will be the first of the new HP desktops available, expected to be shipping in July at a $929 starting price. The others are expected in September with the following starting prices: $1,249 for EliteOne 800 G6 All-in-One PC and $939 for the EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor PC. Also slated for September release, the Collaboration All-in-One's pricing will be announced closer to its shipping date.