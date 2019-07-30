HPE names Sreekanti CTO for hybrid IT

Sreekanti came to HPE via the Blue Data acquisition and is a former VMware exec. His mission will be to bring more software defined approaches to HPE's roadmap.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Data Centers

Special Feature

Special Report: Managing the Multicloud (free PDF)

Special Report: Managing the Multicloud (free PDF)

This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet / TechRepublic special feature, examines how to play multiple cloud providers off each other and what vendors and tools can help you manage multiple clouds.

Read More

HPE has named Kumar Sreekanti chief technology officer for its hybrid IT unit.

Sreekanti joined HPE via the acquisition of BlueData, which specializes in big data and artificial intelligence software.

With the new CTO role, Sreekanti will develop the Hybrid IT unit's technology strategy and roadmap. The focus will revolve around software defined approaches as well as consumption models.

The emphasis on software defined experiences will come natural to Sreekanti, who founded Blue Data and served as its CEO. Before Blue Data, Sreekanti. was vice president of research and development at VMware.

At VMware, Sreekanti was responsible for VSAN, Virtual Volumes and Virtual Flash. Sreekanti will report to Phil Davis, global chief sales officer for HPE and president of the hybrid IT unit. 

Related Topics:

Cloud Hardware Servers Networking Storage

More from Larry Dignan

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3