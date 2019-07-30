HPE names Sreekanti CTO for hybrid IT

HPE has named Kumar Sreekanti chief technology officer for its hybrid IT unit.
Sreekanti joined HPE via the acquisition of BlueData, which specializes in big data and artificial intelligence software.
With the new CTO role, Sreekanti will develop the Hybrid IT unit's technology strategy and roadmap. The focus will revolve around software defined approaches as well as consumption models.
The emphasis on software defined experiences will come natural to Sreekanti, who founded Blue Data and served as its CEO. Before Blue Data, Sreekanti. was vice president of research and development at VMware.
At VMware, Sreekanti was responsible for VSAN, Virtual Volumes and Virtual Flash. Sreekanti will report to Phil Davis, global chief sales officer for HPE and president of the hybrid IT unit.
Cloud
Google Cloud's annual revenue run rate disclosure adds color to cloud race
Join Discussion