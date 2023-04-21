HP's new Envy x360 is the world's first IMAX-certified laptop -- but there's a catch

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
HP just announced upgrades to its popular Envy laptop line, including the Envy x360, a 15.6-inch convertible laptop that's the first IMAX Enhanced PC. The new Envy lineup also includes a 14-inch and a 17.3-inch laptop, and all three computers will be powered by the latest 13th-gen Intel Core processor.
The 15.6-inch and 14-inch HP Envy laptops are 360-degree convertibles, while the larger 17.3-inch PC uses a traditional clamshell configuration. With the new line of computers, HP is marketing toward writers, communications professionals, and on-the-go workers; users who need a device that's both portable and powerful.
Most folks will be drawn to the 15.6-inch Envy x360, which is equipped with IMAX Enhanced technology, allowing you to watch the same, taller, 1:90:1 aspect ratio footage that's typically presented in movie theaters.
However, with the upgraded technology, you can only watch select content on Disney+ -- for now, at least. That means that you'll need a Disney+ subscription, for one, and be a fan of Marvel movies because they make up the whole list of IMAX-ready content on the streaming platform.
With IMAX Enhanced technology, the black bars you typically see at the bottom of your TV or laptop -- also known as letterboxing -- will be smaller and less intrusive. IMAX Enhanced also includes DTS:X audio. This audio type allows sound to move freely around the listener to make you feel more immersed in the film.
As for the rest of the specs, both the 15.6-inch and 14-inch Envy models bring upgraded cameras, processors, and screen-to-body ratios and include auto lock and wake features to maintain your computer's privacy. Both laptops max out at 16GB of RAM.
The larger, 17.3-inch HP Envy shares most of the same features as its smaller counterparts. However, the larger PC can hold more storage and is ideal for serious gaming and video editing sessions, as it can boost up to 32GB of RAM.
You can buy the 14-inch HP Envy x360 now, starting at $850. The 15.6-inch Envy will be available at the end of this month starting for $950, and the 17-inch Envy will be available in May at $1,150.