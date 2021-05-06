Hyper's new USB-C accessories are Google-approved to work with Chromebooks

Hyper

Hyper makes some fantastic accessories , including several docks and hubs that extend the functionality of the limited number of ports we all have to deal with on the likes of MacBooks, iPads, and even Chromebooks.

And as of Thursday, Hyper now has three different models of its HyperDrive USB-C accessories that Google has tested and certified under its Works With Chromebook program.

What's cool about the new certification is that this will allow Chrome OS to update the firmware of the approved HyperDrive devices when connected to a ChromeOS device.

The three devices include the HyperDrive 14-port USB-C Docking Station, the HyperDrive 5-port USB-C Hub, and the HyperDrive USB-C 2.5Gbps Ethernet Adapter.

Hyper

The 14-port docking station includes support for two 4K 60Hz displays, or three 4K 30Hz displays. There are three USB-A 10Gbps ports and two USB-C 10-Gbps ports. It provides up to 85W power through USB-C Power Delivery to your Chromebook, has two USB 2.0 ports, an audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. It'll launch this August, just in time for back-to-school season, for $239.99.

Hyper

Designed for portability and travel, the five-port hub is more affordable than the previous offering. It'll also launch in August for $79.99, adding an HDMI 4K30Hz connection, Gigabit Ethernet, 2x USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port with 60W of power.

Finally, the Ethernet Adapter will provide your Chromebook with a 2.5 gigabit Ethernet connection via a USB-C port. Easy enough, right? It's $49.99 and will be available in August.

There won't be any preorders for the new gadgets, so you'll have to set a reminder to check the Hyper site in August when they go on sale. Or just wait for us to cover the launch.

For the curious, yes, these hubs and docks will also work with Mac and PCs.