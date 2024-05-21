I demoed Sonos' new Ace headphones and these 3 features are the most exciting

Nina Raemont/ZDNET

Rumors of over-ear headphones from Sonos have been swirling for years, and the company's long-awaited entrance into the premium headphone market is finally here. For years, the press has kept a watchful eye on Sonos' acquisition of audio startups and newly registered patents and reported the major setbacks and delays that hindered the headphones' release.

But all is finally well in Sonos-land, as the company's first pair of over-ear headphones, the Sonos Ace, were officially announced today. The Sonos Ace headphones are a direct competitor to Apple's AirPods Max, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra, and Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones -- and the Ace are indeed walking into an already crowded room.

Now that the Sonos Ace are here, these are the three features I'm most excited about.

1. Content Key

I have tested many headphones, and I've never been totally satisfied with either tap-and-swipe controls or multifunction buttons. I typically complete commands from my phone instead of toggling them on the headphones, which defeats the purpose.

If you agree, Sonos had us in mind when designing the Sonos Ace headphones. I spoke with one of Sonos' senior user experience designers, and we discussed how Sonos Ace's Content Key aims to satiate listeners who don't like multifunction buttons and can't get behind tap-and-swipe controls.

The Sonos Ace has a Content Key on the earcup that can be slid or pushed to complete a command, like pausing your music, skipping tracks, and adjusting the volume. It's reminiscent of Apple's Digital Crown but more straightforward to understand and easier to locate. The Content Key provides haptic feedback, so you know when you've activated it, and it's the most prominent button, so you know where to find it.

2. Repairability

Nina Raemont/ZDNET

Repairability has been a central theme in the consumer tech world in recent years, but some devices are considerably more challenging to repair than others. Headphones can be difficult to fix yourself, but more companies are releasing premium cans with magnetic earpads to make replacing them more manageable.

The Sonos Ace have magnetic earpads, so when they eventually lose their shape, rip, crack, or tear, you can purchase replacements and easily swap them out. However, it's unclear how much replacement earpads will cost. Either way, I'm happy about it. Earpads tend to go bad before any other part of the headphones, and easy replacement means you can get more out of them for longer.

3. Compatibility with Sonos soundbars

If you're unfamiliar with Sonos, the company is best known for its Bluetooth speakers and home audio equipment. These products offer easy use, access to every major voice assistant, support for almost every streaming service, and high-quality audio.

The Sonos Ace are compatible with Dolby Atmos, which means you can watch movies on your TV in spatial audio while wearing them. According to Sonos, the upcoming TrueCinema feature will map your space and deliver a personalized surround sound experience.

At launch, the Sonos Ace will integrate with the Sonos Arc soundbar, allowing users to switch TV audio between the two products seamlessly. My colleague, Nina Raemont, attended a Sonos demo and tested the audio-swapping feature. From her experience, watching movies in Dolby Atmos spatial audio was impressive, and switching audio from the Ace to Arc was indeed seamless.

The Sonos Ace's debut has been a long time coming, and the company has stiff competition in the premium headphones market. If you have Sonos speakers and soundbars at home, purchasing the Ace headphones should fulfill the missing piece to your Sonos ecosystem.