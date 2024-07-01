'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I found the ultimate charging station, and it comes with 4 MagSafe power banks
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The RAVPower 4x 10,000mAh Magpower power bank station is available now at RAVPower for $109.
- It's a fantastic way to eliminate having a mess of power banks attached to an outlet.
- I just wish there was a clear visual indicator of which power banks are charging in the station and which are fully charged.
There have been many times when I wished Oprah Winfrey would appear in my home or office and give everyone a power bank. Instead, I'm left passing one along, from user to user, and constantly losing track of just how much battery it has left.
Also: The best power banks: Expert tested
That's where the RAVPower 4 x 10000mAh Magpower power bank with station comes in. I've been testing this family-friendly charging accessory, and it's been very useful to have. It's also a handy tool if you're a traveler, content creator, or work in an office space where multiple power banks are needed for multiple devices.View at Ravpower
Tech specs:
- Power Adapter
Max Power: 65W
Compatibility: UK, EU, JP, and US
Input: 100-240V~50/60Hz 1.5A max
USB-C Output: 15.0V⎓3.0A, 20.0V⎓3.25A, 65W max
- Power Bank
Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh, 3.7V, 37Wh
PD Input: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A, 18W max
Power Bank Pogo Pin Input: 12V⎓1.5A, 18W max
microUSB Input: 5V⎓2A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A, 18W max
PD Output: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2.22A, 12V⎓1.67A, 20W max
iSmart Output: 22.5W max
Wireless Output: 15W max
- RAVPower Magpower Station
USB-C Input: 15V⎓3A, 45W max
Output (1x Power Bank): 12V⎓1.5A, 18W max
Output (4x Power Bank): 40W max
In the box, you get the charging station, an AC charger with adapters for worldwide compatibility, a cable connecting the AC charger to the station, and four power banks.
Also: I've tested dozens of power banks. This is the 'Goldilocks' of chargers
Let's start by taking a look at the power banks. These are 10,000mAh power banks with an array of inputs -- two USB-A ports and a USB-C port. There's also a microUSB input port for charging the power bank outside of the charging station. Additionally, on the front of the unit, there's a 15W Qi2-compatible magnetic wireless pad.
The power bank can charge up to four devices simultaneously -- three using the cables and one on the wireless charging pad. There's a power button on the side and a four-LED power meter. Simple, yet usable.
With a maximum output of 20W, these power banks are more than enough for modern needs such as smartphones, tablets, earphones, and earbuds.
Also: This powerful power bank is perfect if you charge a lot of devices
The power station is a desktop unit with four slots for the power banks. It connects using USB-C to a 45W AC mains charger included with the kit. Plug it in, slot in the power banks, and they'll charge without any further input. A single power bank takes about two and a half hours to charge, while charging all four power banks at once will take over three hours.
I've tested all the claims made on the box, including power outputs and power bank capacities, and everything checks out great (which is what I'd expect from a company like RAVPower).
ZDNET's buying advice
If you, your family, or your office need a bunch of power banks and a convenient way to keep them all charged, this RAVPower charging station is the perfect choice. It's about as close to perfect as you can get, with my only complaint being the lack of a visual indicator on the charging station to show which power banks are charged and which are charging.
Other than that, this kit gets you four excellent quality power banks, a charging station, and an AC charger, all for $130 (or $109 at the time of writing).