I found the ultimate charging station, and it comes with 4 MagSafe power banks

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The RAVPower 4x 10,000mAh Magpower power bank station is available now at RAVPower for $109

It's a fantastic way to eliminate having a mess of power banks attached to an outlet.



I just wish there was a clear visual indicator of which power banks are charging in the station and which are fully charged.

There have been many times when I wished Oprah Winfrey would appear in my home or office and give everyone a power bank. Instead, I'm left passing one along, from user to user, and constantly losing track of just how much battery it has left.

Also: The best power banks: Expert tested

That's where the RAVPower 4 x 10000mAh Magpower power bank with station comes in. I've been testing this family-friendly charging accessory, and it's been very useful to have. It's also a handy tool if you're a traveler, content creator, or work in an office space where multiple power banks are needed for multiple devices.

View at Ravpower

Tech specs:

Power Adapter

Max Power: 65W

Compatibility: UK, EU, JP, and US

Input: 100-240V~50/60Hz 1.5A max

USB-C Output: 15.0V⎓3.0A, 20.0V⎓3.25A, 65W max

Max Power: 65W Compatibility: UK, EU, JP, and US Input: 100-240V~50/60Hz 1.5A max USB-C Output: 15.0V⎓3.0A, 20.0V⎓3.25A, 65W max Power Bank

Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh, 3.7V, 37Wh

PD Input: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A, 18W max

Power Bank Pogo Pin Input: 12V⎓1.5A, 18W max

microUSB Input: 5V⎓2A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A, 18W max

PD Output: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2.22A, 12V⎓1.67A, 20W max

iSmart Output: 22.5W max

Wireless Output: 15W max

Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh, 3.7V, 37Wh PD Input: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A, 18W max Power Bank Pogo Pin Input: 12V⎓1.5A, 18W max microUSB Input: 5V⎓2A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A, 18W max PD Output: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2.22A, 12V⎓1.67A, 20W max iSmart Output: 22.5W max Wireless Output: 15W max RAVPower Magpower Station

USB-C Input: 15V⎓3A, 45W max

Output (1x Power Bank): 12V⎓1.5A, 18W max

Output (4x Power Bank): 40W max

In the box, you get the charging station, an AC charger with adapters for worldwide compatibility, a cable connecting the AC charger to the station, and four power banks.

Also: I've tested dozens of power banks. This is the 'Goldilocks' of chargers

Let's start by taking a look at the power banks. These are 10,000mAh power banks with an array of inputs -- two USB-A ports and a USB-C port. There's also a microUSB input port for charging the power bank outside of the charging station. Additionally, on the front of the unit, there's a 15W Qi2-compatible magnetic wireless pad.

The power bank that forms part of the RAVPower charging station. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The power bank can charge up to four devices simultaneously -- three using the cables and one on the wireless charging pad. There's a power button on the side and a four-LED power meter. Simple, yet usable.

Charge indicators. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

With a maximum output of 20W, these power banks are more than enough for modern needs such as smartphones, tablets, earphones, and earbuds.

Also: This powerful power bank is perfect if you charge a lot of devices

The power station is a desktop unit with four slots for the power banks. It connects using USB-C to a 45W AC mains charger included with the kit. Plug it in, slot in the power banks, and they'll charge without any further input. A single power bank takes about two and a half hours to charge, while charging all four power banks at once will take over three hours.

Array of pots on the charging station. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I've tested all the claims made on the box, including power outputs and power bank capacities, and everything checks out great (which is what I'd expect from a company like RAVPower).

ZDNET's buying advice

If you, your family, or your office need a bunch of power banks and a convenient way to keep them all charged, this RAVPower charging station is the perfect choice. It's about as close to perfect as you can get, with my only complaint being the lack of a visual indicator on the charging station to show which power banks are charged and which are charging.

Other than that, this kit gets you four excellent quality power banks, a charging station, and an AC charger, all for $130 (or $109 at the time of writing).