'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I really hope iPadOS 18 brings this transformative feature to Apple's M4 iPad Pro (and older models)
Going into WWDC this Monday, there are two products that may be the least of Apple's concern: the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro, both of which received design and performance upgrades just weeks ago. With the latter, an upgrade from LCD and Mini LED to an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display was the feature to watch for, and Apple delivered, leveraging a "Tandem OLED" assembly to achieve brighter visuals than traditional panels.
Also: iPad Pro (2024) review: Apple's most advanced tablet is no MacBook, and I'm okay with that
The integration of an OLED screen also benefits the new iPad in three ways: deeper blacks make colored pixels on the screen pop a little more, faster response times offer smoother visuals when watching sports and playing games, and more pixels turned off means more battery life.
Here's the other advantage of OLED that Apple, unfortunately, left out (though I'm hopeful things may change during WWDC): The ability to set an always-on display, presenting helpful information such as the time, weather, notifications, and more while the screen is idle.
Apple has already done this with the iPhone and Apple Watch, and offering a similar software feature on the new, more capable iPads would be a sensible next step. Should Tim Cook be even more ambitious, such a feature could turn the iPad Pro into the ultimate smart home display.
Transforming a docked tablet into the control center of a smart home is nothing new; ZDNET's Maria Diaz has spent an unmeasurable amount of time putting that exact idea to the test. It makes sense: When you're not using your tablet, why not repurpose it into a smart display instead of setting it aside like a closed book?
Also: After 14 years, Apple will unveil a built-in iPad Calculator app at WWDC - reports
Docked or mounted, the iPad Pro could project a Home Kit menu, a music player, a video, a news feed, and even the Notes app as it already does. Then, when not in use, it could shift to always-on display mode (or StandBy Mode, should Apple transfer the feature to iPadOS), showing you the date and time, weather, and other glanceable information.
With Siri expected to receive an AI makeover during WWDC, it would only make the idea of the iPad Pro doubling as a smart home display more compelling. Beyond the iPhone, this would be Apple's way of getting its voice assistant better integrated with your lifestyle, whether you're cooking in the kitchen or working in the office.