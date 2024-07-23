I replaced my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with the Z Fold 6 for a week - and can't go back

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Buy it for the flexible use cases, including the large inner display, which is great for mobile entertainment, and the hinge design, which makes taking photos with the rear camera a breeze.



Like with older Z Fold models, camera hardware and battery performance remain areas of improvement.

I've tested every Galaxy Z Fold model since 2019, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the closest the company has ever come to perfecting the phone-to-tablet form factor. It's gotten so good that I'm already dreading what life will be like when I inevitably switch back to my Galaxy S24 Ultra.

When open, the Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch screen is a near-perfect canvas for watching movies, playing games, and getting work done. Since carrying the phone around, the tablet I have stationed on the kitchen countertop for pulling up recipes and playing videos has become less valuable. When closed, the Z Fold 6 almost feels like a regular smartphone, with a slimmer, lighter design this year that helps with the illusion.

Of course, if you've been following the tech world over the past five years, this isn't the first time you've read about the Z Fold's value proposition. Your response, whether positive or negative, probably hasn't changed much either. I mostly blame Samsung's lack of innovation for that. That's why I've spotlighted the key differences with this year's model below -- and how they ultimately affect the day-to-day experience -- to assist with your buying decision in 2024.

While the dimensions of the Z Fold 6 and last year's Z Fold 5 are a game of millimeters, flattening the edges, widening the outer screen (and, naturally, the inner screen), and switching to a lighter aluminum material have made the new model much easier to manage. The only issue I've encountered with the flat edges is that they make it difficult to unfold the phone at times, as there's no groove or indent to dig your finger into.

Regardless, the phone feels very Ultra-esque, as it should for the price, with a polished Silver Shadow color that looks strikingly similar to the Titanium Gray of the S24 series, and I'm a fan.

The crease is a little less noticeable this year, but it's still part of the Z Fold aesthetic that you'll have to get used to. Kerry Wan/ZDNET

At 239 grams, the Z Fold 6 weighs the same as the OnePlus Open and just a little more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max (221g). While the phone still bulges a bit when tucked in a pants pocket, it's less of a burden to use now when standing on the subway or navigating through the city. However, lefties may feel some discomfort when holding the Z Fold 6 as the bottom corner is sharper than previous models, so I'd advise putting on a case, which you would probably do regardless.

The rest of the Z Fold 6's design is admirable, too, including the wider outer display, which makes two-handed typing more feasible, and there's less letterboxing when watching videos in landscape orientation. Samsung has also certified the Z Fold 6 with an IP48 rating, meaning it can withstand water immersion of up to 1.5 meters, so showering, rain, and dropping the phone in the sink or toilet is a little more forgivable.

The Z Fold 6 has the best hinge design that I've tested, with a sturdy hold across a wide range of angles. Kerry Wan/ZDNET

With 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Z Fold 6 flew through most, if not all, tasks I threw at it, including browsing the web in split-screen mode, using both the inner and outer displays when taking pictures and videos outdoors, and gaming on max settings. Naturally, I've come to appreciate the brighter 2,600-nit display (up from last year's 1,750), which made things easier to visualize under the summer sun.

Likewise, Samsung's OneUI software continues to be a bright spot for its foldable line, with plenty of ways to multitask, open pop-up windows, and interact with the larger Z Fold display. Since testing the Z Fold 5 last year, the company has also added the ability to continue using an app when switching from the inner display to the outer one. It's a feature I once praised Samsung's competitors for having. With Samsung's commitment to seven years of OS upgrades -- a key advantage when compared to other foldable phones -- you can expect the Z Fold 6 to stay feature-relevant until at least 2031.

My only knack with the phone is how glossy and reflective the inner display is, an inevitable limitation with thin, foldable glass. This feels like an aspect Samsung can (and should) work on going into next year. It's also easy to muffle the speakers, as they're positioned where you'd typically tuck your pinky finger when holding the phone.

The Z Fold 6 still lacks a built-in S Pen, but Samsung's first-party case does come with one. Kerry Wan/ZDNET

The Z Fold 6 is the latest device to promote Samsung's Galaxy AI initiative, with a larger canvas for users to take advantage of the brand's productivity, communication, and creative tools. That list includes Circle to Search, Note Assist, Composer, Interpreter Mode, and Sketch to Image, most of which I found to be more on the gimmicky side, though useful when needed.

It really depends on your use cases, whether you often need help drafting emails or designing graphics for social media or are a part of a few too many meetings and need summaries to keep up.

For me, the tech simply isn't reliable enough to play a bigger role in my workflow; I often found myself taking a chance on a feature, like Interpreter Mode, to work, only for it to mistime, misinterpret, and therefore, mistranslate a conversation. I'm hopeful that such features will only improve with time, but for now, they shouldn't be a primary reason to buy the Z Fold 6 (or any other AI-touting smartphone.)

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

If you were expecting camera upgrades with this year's Z Fold, I have good news and bad news. While the camera system has a new ultrawide sensor that Samsung says can pull in and process more light data (read: improved nightography and more details overall), that's as far as the changes go. Fortunately, photos and videos on the Z Fold 6 are still vibrant and sharp, with just enough pop to separate subjects from backgrounds. I just wish Samsung matched the S24 Ultra's camera setup, from the farther zoom capabilities to the 200MP main sensor. The company's most expensive phone should have those specs.

Lastly, Samsung settled with the same 4,400mAh battery and 25W charging rate as last year's Z Fold 5, and the difference in endurance and speed (for the worse) compared to my S24 Ultra was immediately noticeable. Even when compared to competing foldables, like the OnePlus Open, the Z Fold 6 doesn't last as long and charges slower -- a big miss for a device that now costs $200 more.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung has taken another step closer to normalizing the foldable phone experience. But with the $100 price increase this year, you really have to consider its benefits -- especially when compared to other foldable phones -- before splurging.

You should buy the Z Fold 6 if you want the best phone-to-tablet experience on the market right now, with a refined design that's sturdier, more durable, and lighter in the hand than ever. You should also consider the after-sales support, with Samsung including seven years of software and security support and a free screen repair, which are unavailble on competing devices from Google, OnePlus, and Motorola.

Lastly, look into trade-in offers and discounts across retailers and carrier stores; there's a good chance you'll be able to knock off a few hundred dollars with the phone you already have.