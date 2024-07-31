I replaced my Shokz with these bone conduction headphones - and can't go back

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

The Mojawa Run Plus

They're much more comfortable to wear during runs, and controlling audio playback is much easier.

To fully appreciate them, you'll have to be a fan of the form factor and understand that these won't completely block out surrounding noise.

I've been using Shokz bone conduction headphones for about ten years now. I started using them after going through countless pairs of traditional headphones that simply could not take the sweat or the constant movement, ruining the wire connections.

Also: I'm a staunch Apple fan, but Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may have changed my loyalty

On top of all that, earbuds rarely stay in my ears when I'm running. The last thing I need is to lose an expensive pair of earbuds when physics gets the best of the tiny technology and gravity takes the earbud for a crash landing on the pavement.

I recently started testing a Mojawa pair that resembles my favorite Shokz Open Run Pros. Since then, it's safe to say the Mojawa Run Plus have become my new go-to bone conduction headphones. Here's why.

View at Amazon

The tech specs

Battery: 150mAh Li-Polymer with a charge time of 50 minutes and 8 hours of playtime.

Dual suspension anchor system for deeper/more resonant bass.

Voice assistant: Yes

Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz

Sensitivity: 110dB+/- 5dB

Bluetooth version: 5.2

MP3 Storage: 32GB

EQ: Yes

Waterproof: IP68

Weight: 29.7g

Cost: $159

Obviously, some of the features (such as EQ and MP3 Storage) require a third-party app. I generally don't install such apps (because I prefer security and privacy over added features), so I haven't bothered with the EQ or the MP3 storage. That's fine, as I don't need those options. Why? Bone-conducting headphones can only sound so good, and I always run on my phone.

The first run

I'm not going to lie. The first run wasn't exactly a spectacular outing. However, the initial impression of the hardware itself was impressive. One complaint I've had (for the longest time) about the Shokz headphones: The button to pause and skip songs is tiny. Even worse, getting the double-click right to skip a song can be challenging. Double-click too quickly, and it registers as a single click. I've always had problems with that Open Run Pro button.

The Mojawa Run Plus solves that problem completely. With a much bigger button on the left side of the headphones, pausing (one click), skipping (two clicks), or replaying (three clicks) a song is effortless.

Also: Why I run with these Sennheiser earbuds instead of bone-conduction headphones

The Mojawa takes the UX even further by adding a touch "slider" on the right side of the headphones. Swipe up to increase the volume, and swipe down to decrease it. Unlike the Shokz, which uses two small physical buttons on the underside of the right side of the device to change volume, the Mojawa makes increasing/decreasing the sound very easy.

The first run outing was less than spectacular because I had trouble with the sound. The sound was far too soft, and no matter how many times I swiped up on the touchpad, it wouldn't increase. That's problematic for bone-conducting headphones because your ears are wide open, and the ambient sound can easily drown out the music.

Also: Best earbuds you can buy right now

Fortunately, the ensuing runs didn't suffer from that issue. I'm not sure if it was a Spotify or Android issue, but they sounded considerably louder the next time I went to test the Mojawa Run Plus. In fact, I would easily place them on par with the Shokz Open Run Pro (which are the best bone-conducting headphones I've tried).

ZDNET's buying advice

Not everyone can get accustomed to bone-conducting headphones. I've had friends and family who tried them (on my recommendation), and a handful of people have come back to say they didn't like how they felt on their heads. Everyone else loved them.

Who benefits from the Mojawa Run Plus bone-conducting headphones? These are for you if you regularly exercise and produce considerable sweat (and aren't concerned about the best sound possible). Also, if you find the Shokz Open Run Pro headphones to be challenging to control, the Mojawa will make you very happy.

These headphones have supplanted my Shokz Open Run Pros for the time being. We'll see if longevity is on the side of the Run Plus (as Shokz headphones tend to go the distance). If so, these headphones will come with my highest recommendation for active people looking for headphones that can tolerate sweat, water, and the typical beating that exercise inflicts on such technology.