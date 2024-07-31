I returned my Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 for these XR glasses - and they're much cheaper

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Although I've tried multiple VR devices in the past (Google's Daydream and Samsung's phone-based VR products), I hadn't been fully convinced of the usefulness of VR for my own purposes. It wasn't until I saw the reviews of the Apple Vision Pro when I decided to explore the AR/VR/XR options further for work and play.

It took testing three different products and a handful of software updates until I was finally convinced that there was indeed a product that could improve my productivity while also helping me enjoy some downtime.

My work commute includes almost 45 minutes of train riding each way with limited table space to get work done. I also travel at least once a month for work with a laptop as my primary computer. Work in my home and business offices is optimized by two external displays, so commuting with just a single small laptop display is a challenge.

I also like to watch movies and YouTube videos while traveling, something I have done for decades on my mobile devices (like most people). Nowadays, there are better options out there that simulate the big screen experience, so I figured it was time to try out some new tech. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be.

Why I returned the Apple Vision Pro

I previously detailed my productivity experiences with the Apple Vision Pro before ultimately returning the headset to Apple. I would have kept it to test future software updates, but I value my marriage of more than 30 years and wasn't willing to lose my spouse for $4,300.

The major productivity concern was the limit of one MacOS display shown virtually. For someone used to working with multiple screens, this was, unfortunately, a dealbreaker. For now, at least.

Why I returned the Meta Quest 3

Even though ZDNET awarded the Meta Quest 3 its best product of 2023 award, up to this point I hadn't tried it. After learning that the Quest 3 supported multiple virtual desktop displays, I went ahead and ordered a Quest 3 in an attempt to expand my laptop work experience.

Frankly, I was blown away by the Meta Quest 3 and couldn't believe how close of an experience it was to Apple's Vision Pro, despite the Vision Pro being seven times more expensive. Gaming is clearly a focus of the Quest 3, and in this area, it far exceeds what Apple is currently offering, but ultimately, that wasn't why I wanted to try it out.

What I really wanted to see was how it handled the workplace. So, I installed Immersed, Remote Desktop, and Meta Horizons Workroom on the headset and on my MacBook Pro. Immersed and Meta Horizons Workroom both provide three or more virtual displays via a wireless connection to the headset, and I was banking on this working well for my commuting and business travel.

Just as I was confident that the Meta Quest 3 was the headset for me, the folks at Viture dropped SpaceWalker for MacOS. I tried this out for an hour and was so impressed I had to fill out the return for the Quest 3. Who knows, I may still keep it around for home use since it is still fun to enter the VR space and escape from reality from time to time.

Why I'm sticking with the Viture One XR glasses

XR glasses are designed to provide a large virtual display in a lightweight sunglasses form factor. I first tried the XReal Air 2 Pro but returned them after a few days because the visual clarity was disappointing. I didn't find the Nebula software useful at all, as it provided limited apps in a flashy VR form.

With a 15-hour flight from LA to Brisbane coming up, however, I ordered the new Viture One XR glasses and Mobile Dock accessory and decided to give them a try. These are similar to the XReal Air 2 Pro, but I found them more comfortable, and the optics worked better for me. The diopter dial above each eye was a game changer, as it allowed me to use the glasses with and without my contact lenses on. They work with iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows, and game consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

My long flights to and from Australia flew by with content I downloaded from Apple TV, Netflix, Amazon, and more, along with several games on my Nintendo Switch. The glasses are comfortable, lightweight, and powered by the devices providing the content. Regarding productivity, a single extended display was supported natively from my MacBook Pro and Surface Pro.

This single extended display that requires periodic peeking under the glasses to see what's on the laptop offers little enhancement to me since the high-resolution display on the MacBook Pro is top-tier on its own and better for when I need to get some serious work done. Thus, the Viture One XR glasses are best used for simulating big-screen entertainment from a phone or gaming console.

The Viture One XR glasses still had some tricks up their sleeve. The SpaceWalker companion app, available first for iOS as more of a VR technology demonstration, is also available now for Android phones. Viture glasses also support Samsung DeX for most Samsung phones.

With SpaceWalker, I now have up to three virtual displays of my computer, with settings to optimize the experience. This function alone propelled the Viture One XR glasses to the top of my list for productivity, and combined with the media and connected gaming support, I am completely satisfied. In my opinion, the Viture One XR glasses ultimately beat out Apple's Vision Pro and the Meta Quest 3 regarding usefulness across productivity, gaming, and media applications.

There is currently no version of SpaceWalker for Windows, but the ARMoni application looks promising and is next on my list of things to try out.