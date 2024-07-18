'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I stress-tested this rugged external drive. Now, it goes with me everywhere (and it's still discounted!)
What's the deal?
The Orico Mecha O20 gets a 10% coupon in this post-Amazon Prime Day deal, bringing the price down to $216.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still live
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The Orico Mecha O20 is available on Amazon for $240.
- It's a lightweight and durable external drive that has no problem going on adventures.
- Performance is not quite as good as advertised.
There are a lot of external SSDs on the market, but most are designed to be kept safe at home or in the office, out of the elements. There are, however, a select few that dare you to take them along on your adventures.
Also: The best external hard drives you can buy: Expert tested
One such device waiting to be strapped to a backpack to is the Orico Mecha O20. This is a durable, weather-resistant external drive that is more than ready to accompany you on your adventures, wherever you may be going.View at Amazon
Orico Mecha O20 tech specs
- NAND Flash: QLC
- Transfer Rate: 20 Gbps
- Capacity Options: 512GB, 1T, 2TB
- Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2
- Material: Alloy and silicone
- Dimensions: 141.5 x 55 x 16 mm
- Color Options: Black, White, Green, Orange
- Support System: Windows, Linux, Mac OS, Android
- Package Includes: Portable SSD, 0.3 m length USB-C to USB-C/A
Take a high-speed SSD and wrap it in tough alloy and silicone armor, and you have the Mecha O20. This clever combination allows the alloy to dissipate the heat generated by the drive, while the silicone surround provides excellent shock resistance.
Plus, there's a silicone plug covering the USB-C port, offering comprehensive protection rated to IP54 against water and dust intrusion. This ensures the internal components of the drive stay safe and your data remains accessible. And best of all, it's not bulky in the least.
As a test, I dangled this SSD off my backpack during a few small adventures where it was exposed to rain, dirt, and sand. It shrugged off everything with ease, proving its durability and resilience in real-world conditions.
Also: This $20 USB-C cable includes a surprisingly awesome feature
As for performance, the Mecha O20 did quite well, achieving read speeds of around 900 MB/s and write speeds of 1,660 MB/s. While these results fall short of Orico's maximum specs of 2,050 MB/s for read speeds and 1,800 MB/s for writes, they still offer reasonably acceptable performance.
Note: My performance tests were carried out on a 2023 M3 Max MacBook Pro running the most up to date macOS.
In terms of temperature, there's very little to report, which is a good thing. I've used external SSDs that get blisteringly hot when pushed hard, but the alloy chassis of the Mecha O20 did a great job of dissipating heat. While it got warm to the touch, it never became uncomfortably hot.
The included USB-C cable has an interchangeable USB-C/USB-A adapter, making it compatible with both new and old systems.
ZDNET's buying advice
The Orico Mecha O20 might not be the fastest external SSD around, but that is offset by its durability. This is a drive that's just as happy out in the wilderness clipped to a backpack as it is on a desk in an air-conditioned office. And it's that durability that gives it an edge over the competition.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.