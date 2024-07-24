'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's reviewers perform extensive testing on the VPNs on this list. We test out connections through different countries, and run speed tests using speedtest.net to measure and compare results. We also test whether the VPN has any DNS leaks while connecting, which would potentially provide information to your ISP or other services about what sites you visit or your originating location or IP address. We evaluate how easy each service is to navigate via website and app, how well it works for streaming content, and its customer service offerings. All of these factors give us a view into how well the VPN works, and how secure it is.
A virtual private network (VPN) can be the best way to access streaming services and stay entertained while you're away from home. Now that the Olympic games are starting, you may need to use a VPN to watch events you're interested in, especially if you are outside the US and traveling or on vacation.
A reliable VPN service assigns you a new IP address, allowing you to appear from somewhere else in the world. So, if you are already a subscriber to a service hosting Olympic live streams, you still might be able to access your service abroad. That said, using a VPN to access streaming services outside your typical location can be a gray legal area, even if you have the right to said content at home, so keep terms of service in mind.
I've tested every major VPN on the market, and found the top three VPNs for you to use while you are away to access Olympic sessions, live competitions, and streaming services.
Also: How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics: Every streaming option
The best VPN for streaming the Olympics in 2024
ExpressVPN
Best VPN for streaming the Olympics overall
ExpressVPN supports many platforms and devices and has an exceptionally large network of servers, making it an ideal VPN for streaming the Olympic games.
With ExpressVPN, you can access various streaming services, including Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, HBO, Showtime, and Amazon Prime Video. This is also one of the few VPNs that includes ESPN, Sky Go, the BBC, Fubo, and Peacock on its compatibility list, giving you the best chance to tap into your service to watch the games while you're away from home.
During testing, I found ExpressVPN consistently fast, with a download speed reduction that is unlikely to impact most streaming services. It is also easy to download, install, and use.
Review: ExpressVPN
At the time of writing, a subscription to ExpressVPN costs $9.99 per month for six months or $12.95 for one month of access. If you take advantage of ExpressVPN's deal for a yearly subscription, you will pay for the service for $6.67 a month and get three additional months free.
Express VPN guide: How to stream sports live with a VPN
ExpressVPN features: Native Streaming Apps: Fire TV, Android TV, Nvidia Shield TV | Simultaneous Connections: 8 | Kill Switch: Yes | Platforms: A whole lot (see the full list here) | Logging: No browsing logs, some connection logs | Countries: 105 | Money-back guarantee: 30 days
The best alternative VPN for streaming the Olympics
NordVPN
A close second for the best VPN to stream the Olympics
NordVPN came in an extremely close second when we decided on the top VPN for streaming the Olympics.
NordVPN provides the server network, speed, and reliability necessary for live streaming and accessing your favorite services. I've found that NordVPN consistently performs well on PC and mobile, and I've yet to come across any IP blocks activated by streaming service providers.
NordVPN works with major streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and the DAZN channel, to provide live and on-demand sports streaming. Try it out with your chosen content provider (as we can't guarantee NordVPN will work with every service broadcasting the games), and if you have trouble accessing content, try another server. Alternatively, you can cancel within 30 days of a new subscription and try a different VPN.
FAQ articles detail how to stream securely with most of these services and how to use the VPN provider's native apps. If you run into problems or are unsure which server to connect to for unlocking a specific service, live chat and email support are available.
Review: NordVPN
Prices start at $3.39 per month on a Standard two-year plan and $4.99 on one-year plans. At the time of this writing, NordVPN is offering free eSim data when you sign up for a one- or two-year agreement.
NordVPN guide: How to watch paid streaming services with NordVPN while traveling
NordVPN features: Native Streaming Apps: Fire TV, Android TV | Simultaneous connections: 10 | Kill switch: Yes | Platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Android TV, Chrome, Firefox | Logging: None, except billing data | Countries: 111 | Servers: 6,000+ | Money-back guarantee: 30 days
The best budget VPN for streaming the Olympics
Surfshark
Best budget VPN for streaming the Olympics
Surfshark offers a solid VPN at an excellent price and could be a cheap option for live streaming the Olympic Games.
In our Surfshark VPN review, we found no DNS leaks, and the service has a strong security focus -- although, sometimes, speeds can be slower than other VPNs, so you should keep this in mind if you will already be relying upon a mid- to low-tier internet connection.
Surfshark usually works with the most popular streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. A caveat: Surfshark's published streaming compatibility list is limited, so we can't guarantee it will work with your chosen streaming service for the games -- but, in my own experience, I've yet to come across a block when I'm using this VPN.
Remember that if you're having trouble streaming, you could try a different server or country location. Sometimes, streaming services will block IPs specifically connected to a VPN, so switching servers can remove these barriers.
Surfshark's VPN costs start at $2.19/month for a two-year subscription plan (three months free) and $2.79/month for a one-year subscription. Alternatively, you can sign up for one month with plans starting at $15.45.
Surfshark guide: Stream sports privately with a VPN
Surfshark VPN features: Native streaming apps: Fire TV, Android TV, Nvidia Shield TV | Simultaneous connections: unlimited | Kill Switch: Yes | Platforms: Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Fire TV, Firefox, Chrome | Locations: 100 | Servers: 3,200+ | Logging: No activity logs | Money-back guarantee: 30 days
How do I use a VPN to watch the Olympics?
To ensure you don't miss a moment of the excitement, these are the steps for using most VPNs with your preferred streaming service for the games:
- Choose a VPN provider. You must choose one with servers in the region where the streaming service you want to access is available. Our list above has some great options for Olympic coverage.
- Download and install the VPN software. Follow the instructions provided by the VPN provider to get the VPN actually up and running on your device. Most VPNs today provide multi-platform support for macOS, Windows, mobile devices, and TVs.
- Connect to a server. Once you have installed the VPN, open it and follow the on-screen instructions to choose a server. Pick one in the region where the streaming service you want to access is available.
- Log in to the streaming service. After connecting to a server, log in to the streaming service. It should now see you as located in the region of the VPN server you connected to -- thus allowing you to access any content in that region (which would normally be unavailable if you don't live there).
- Start streaming. Enjoy the Olympic games!
Factors to consider when choosing a streaming VPN for the Olympics
When you are deciding on the best VPN for you, you should consider the following factors:
- Price: VPN prices vary, and although the most expensive services can cost you upwards of $10-$20 per month, you can also find solid, reliable VPNs for as little as a few dollars. However, keep an eye on renewal rates as some VPN providers hike the price after introductory periods.
- Trial length: You need to consider your preferred price point and how long you think you will need a VPN. If you're in it for the long haul, consider a two-year subscription -- as you also tend to earn the best prices with the longest terms. Some VPNs will offer longer options. But if you only want a VPN for the games (and potentially other events, such as the Rugby Sevens), you could cancel after the trial period offered by your chosen VPN.
- Streaming availability: Many VPN providers will transparently publish what streaming services work through their connections. Some of the most popular streaming services -- such as Netflix and Disney+ -- will typically work on most, although you may not have access to all geolocked content libraries. This will likely be the case with the Olympics.
- Security: Consider the VPN's security track record, and a no-logs policy is essential to protect your information.
Do you need a VPN to stream sporting events?
A VPN is not required for streaming movies, games, or TV shows, but it is necessary if you want to appear to come from a different location. Streaming services typically have geo-locked libraries that will prevent users from accessing content outside of their home region, and these restrictions may impact what games you can watch, and where from.
Many free VPNs will prevent you from streaming altogether or have a strict data usage limit, and so we don't recommend that you rely upon a free service to watch the Olympic live streams.
When do the Olympic games start, and how do I watch them?
For a comprehensive guide on how to watch the Olympic games, in and outside of the United States, read our guide: How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics: Every streaming option.
The Olympics in Paris begin on July 24 with sporting events, including the Rugby Sevens and football fixtures. The official opening ceremony will take place on Friday, July 26, 2024, and the games will continue until August 11.
The summer games mark a return to Europe, and different cable providers have secured licensing deals to provide live coverage. These include NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, the BBC, Discovery+, and Eurosport.
How can I find a schedule for the Olympic games?
To check out the schedule for live sporting events and competitions, visit the Paris 2024 Olympics website.
How we test VPNs
Many providers recommended in this list have been subject to in-depth testing and reviews by members of our ZDNET team. We've been reviewing VPNs for years, and have spoken with their management and their users, and developed a generally favorable impression if we've included them on this list.
ZDNET does test VPN services from multiple locations, but we can't test from all locations. Every home, community, local ISP, and nation has a different infrastructure. Once you choose a VPN, it's essential that you test for all your likely usage profiles and only then decide whether to keep the service or request a money-back guaranteed refund.
These VPNs also have solid money-back guarantees, and we would not have recommended them otherwise.
We analyzed the best VPNs for streaming TV and movies below using the following criteria that were most important in helping you make an informed decision:
- Performance: Our top VPNs must have a minimum level of performance, especially while streaming. After all, there's no point in using a VPN while streaming if your connection continually drops or lags, making it intolerable.
- Simultaneous connections: Many VPNs limit how many devices you can connect to a service at the same time. If you have a phone, tablet, laptop, desktop, and possibly even a smart TV you want to connect to a VPN, you'd need a service that allows at least five simultaneous connections.
- Security: There's no point using a VPN unless its security protocols and encryption levels are up to scratch. We also ensured that the development team behind each recommended VPN cares about making security improvements over time and patching reported bugs.
- Kill switch: A kill switch prevents you from having an unprotected connection. It is an essential feature for a VPN, as it prevents a return to a default Wi-Fi connection should your internet connection unexpectedly drop.
- Geoblocks and streaming: We know that VPNs can be key to accessing local content and services while you're away from home. We ensured that our top recommendations perform well regarding these factors and are unlikely to slow down your connection while you are streaming.
- Countries & servers: In how many different countries does the VPN have servers? This can include physical and virtual servers, and whether or not there are enough -- at least 50 or so -- to provide variety for customers.
- Trial length & price: Each VPN we recommend has a solid money-back guarantee.
For a more extensive breakdown, check out our comprehensive VPN testing methodology page.