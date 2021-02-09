IBM rolls out FlashSystem 5200, aims to bring high-end storage to smaller footprint

IBM launched the FlashSystem 5200 as it rounds out its storage portfolio with a system designed for hybrid cloud, remote offices and edge compute.

The launch is part of IBM's plan to simplify its storage portfolio with the same software and features across the product line.

Eric Herzog, chief marketing officer and vice president of global storage channels for IBM, said the FlashSystem portfolio is container and hybrid cloud centric given that architecture is widely used for digital transformation projects. For instance, Herzog noted that FlashSystem 5200 can connect to Microsoft Azure as well as AWS.

Also: IBM expands storage portfolio to drive AI deployments

"The FlashSystem 5200 brings high end features to smaller enterprises, remote offices and edge computing," said Herzog. He noted that the systems, available through the channel, utilize the same software and APIs as the higher end portfolio.

Herzog said the aim of the FlashSystem family is to simplify buying and give customers big, medium and small system sizes of integrated systems.

The IBM Flashsystem 5200 supports Red Hat OpenShift, Container Storage Interface for Kubernetes, Ansible and Kubernetes and VMware.

According to IBM, the FlashSystem 5200 includes IBM Storage Insights as well as IBM Spectrum Virtualize and IBM Hyperswap. The management tools are designed to manage and consolidate storage.

FlashSystem 5200 starts with 38TB and can scale to 1.7PB with a 1U footprint. IBM also added FlashSystem 5015 and 5035, two systems that feature 2U form factors.

The FlashSystem 5200 with all flash will run about $15,000 with a base configuration. If building a cluster of FlashSystem 5200 the price can run $100,000.